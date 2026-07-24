STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Graphic Novel to Be Released by Dark Horse Books

Bring all the thrills of Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway to your bookshelf in an 80-page graphic novel adaptation of the award-winning play currently playing at The Phoenix Theatre in London and Marquis Theatre in New York City.

The book is available for preorder now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and at your local bookstore and wherever comic books are sold and will be available on January 19, 2027 for $19.99.

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things seem to go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying possibility: Something inside him may be connected to the horrors unfolding around him. As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins must band together to face unspeakable darkness.

The critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning Stranger Things: The First Shadow opened to five-star reviews in 2023, and went on to receive Olivier Awards for Best Entertainment and Best Set Design, the Critics' Circle Awards for Best Set Design and Most Promising Newcomer, and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play. Since its debut at Broadway's Marquis Theatre, Stranger Things: The First Shadow has been smashing box office records. The global phenomenon was the most Tony Award-winning play of 2025, taking home 4 awards, including Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Lighting Design of a Play, Best Sound Design of a Play, and a Special Tony Award for Illusions and Technical Effects.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration between theatre and television marked Netflix's first foray into theatre, with the epic story and groundbreaking feats of technical design attracting many new theatre audiences. Nearly 1.6 million tickets have been sold across the West End and Broadway, with over 1,500 total performances. The Dark Horse graphic novel brings the stage to the page for all to enjoy.

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