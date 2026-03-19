STRANGER THINGS Complete Series Box Set Coming to Blu-ray

This summer, Stranger Things fans will be able to enjoy the series in a whole new way. For the first time ever, every single episode of the Netflix phenomenon will be available to watch on Blu-ray and 4K UHD in a special set from Arrow Films, made in collaboration with Netflix.

Stranger Things: The Complete Series is available to pre-order now here in both Special and Deluxe editions, for both Blu-Ray and 4K UHD, with the full box set releasing on 27 July in the UK and 28 July in the US and Canada.

Special and Deluxe editions of Stranger Things: The Complete Series will be available for purchase, featuring an array of exclusive bonus content, including bloopers, interviews with the cast and crew, and behind-the-scenes featurettes.

The Deluxe Edition is presented in custom packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork, alongside a wealth of extra material: a 148-page booklet, exclusive art cards, a Hellfire Club patch, double-sided posters for each season, and more. Take a look at the bonus feature lineup below.

Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular series, with Seasons 1-4 amassing over 1.2 billion views. The fifth and final season premiered in 2025 with the biggest English-language premiere week, joining Season 4 on Netflix's Most Popular List. The final season also propelled Seasons 1–4 back into the Global Top 10 for a record eight weeks and delivered Netflix’s most-watched New Year’s Day.

The prequel play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which won four Tony Awards, is currently playing on Broadway and a filmed version will be released on the streamer at a forthcoming date. An animated spin-off series, Stranger Things: Tales From '85, will debut on Netflix on April 23, 2026, featuring Broadway favorite Jeremy Jordan as the voice of Steve Harrington.

A love letter to ‘80s classic genre films, Stranger Things is a drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm.

25-Disc Special and Deluxe Edition Contents:

*Exclusive to the Deluxe Edition

• High-Definition (1080p) Blu-ray™ / 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray™ presentation of all forty-two episodes across five series and twenty-five discs

• Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and stereo audio for all episodes plus Dolby Atmos for Seasons 4 & 5

• Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

• Optional audio description tracks

• Deluxe packaging including brand new wraparound box artwork by Juan Ramos*

• Interviews with the cast and crew

• Behind-the-scenes featurettes

• Set tours

• Bloopers

• Palace Arcade alloy-zinc coin-token*

• Self-adhesive Hellfire Club patch*

• Exclusive Hellfire Club d20 dice*

• Twenty-five artcards from all five seasons*

• Five double-sided posters featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert*

• Reversible sleeves featuring brand new artwork by Juan Ramos and original artwork by Kyle Lambert*

• Double-sided fold-out Hawkins map*

• 148-page perfect-bound artbook including original design sketches, concept art, storyboards and new writing on the making of the series from the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Andrew Stanton, Kyle Dixon & more*