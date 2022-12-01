STORYTELLING NYC 'FEAST' A Night Of Live Storytelling, Poetry, Song, And Dance to Take Place in December

STORYTELLING NYC is an original Storytelling experience celebrating New York's Actors, Musicians, Dancers, Singers, Artists & Theater Community.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate our artistic community in a special evening of original live Storytelling, shared by our very own New York artists.

STORYTELLING NYC "FEAST" is brought to you by Actors Theater of NYC, Alba Albanese (Theater: Sleep No More, TV: Billions) & David Zayas Jr. (TV: Dexter, Film: Uptown Dave, Labyrinth Theater Member) The show is Directed by David Zayas Jr.

100 percent of Ticket proceeds will go directly to support New York Theatre community at The Chain Theatre and Actors Theater of NYC.

All original stories, and songs are performed and written by a multidisciplinary cast of New York Theater, Film & Television Actors & Artists including Jane Aquilina, Lyssa Mandel, Josephine Phoenix, Megan Elizabeth Quinn, Patrick Dougher, Adam Nunez, David Zayas Jr., Shamir Arzeno, Kirk Koczanowski, Emily Shepard, Michael Puzzo, Elizabeth Bays, Matthew McLachlan, Stephanie Harp, and Alba Albanese

Event Details:

DATE: December 9, 2022, 7:00 - 9:15 PM EST

Produced by Actors Theater of NYC, Alba Albanese & David Zayas Jr. in collaboration with The Chain Theatre

Directed by David Zayas Jr

Complementary Drink and Festive Treats INCLUDED with your ticket.

Purchase Tickets here https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212464®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fchaintheatre.eventive.org%2Fschedule%2F637bf5210df3ed00b15262cc?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

$20 Online; $25 at the Door

LOCATION:

THE CHAIN THEATRE Mainstage 3rd Floor

312 W 36 St, 3rd Floor

New York, NY 10018

