STANDING TALL Comedy Fundraiser to Benefit First Responders Children's Foundation

On September 11, Standing Tall will bring together Ukrainian comedian Yaroslav Zubko and an international lineup of comedians who now call the city home for a night of comedy and community.

The idea for Standing Tall grew out of Yaroslav's first solo show, Before the War Is Over, a comedy fundraiser produced by Stacey Chia that raised $2,000 to support children and families in Eastern Ukraine. The experience sparked a broader idea for the pair: that, despite its complexities, New York has long been a place where you can come from elsewhere and still become part of its fabric.

Standing Tall brings that idea to the stage, gathering comedians from around the world who have each found a sense of home and belonging here.

Born and raised in Kaniv, Ukraine, Yaroslav moved to the United States in 2017 and has since become part of New York's comedy scene, performing at venues including The Stand, New York Comedy Club, Broadway Comedy Club, Greenwich Village Comedy Club, The PIT, and Caveat. With a distinctly Eastern European perspective and a taste for the darker side of comedy, Yaroslav uses sharp misdirection to turn uncomfortable truths and unexpected subjects into punchlines.

On the 25th anniversary of September 11, Yaroslav will be joined by fellow international comedians to celebrate the city that welcomed them and give back to the people who have served it.

Serbian-born New York comedian and founder of Comedians on the Loose, a long-running platform for emerging stand-up talent. Her comedy blends high-energy silliness with a sharp, snarky edge.

Raised in a tiny Danish village, Thash Mose is a New York Comedy Festival 'Comic to Watch' and regular opener for Jay Leno, with appearances at Netflix Is a Joke Fest and Nate Bargatze's Nateland showcase.

NYC-based comedian raised across China, Australia, New Zealand and the U.S. He has performed at the New York Comedy Festival and SF Sketchfest and opened for Ronny Chieng, Joe Wong and Jason Leong.

Bangladeshi comedian and former corporate CEO who became the first Bangladeshi comic featured on Comedy Central. He also founded Bangladesh's first dedicated stand-up comedy club and won Best Male Comedian at the 2007 Original Las Vegas Comedy Festival.

MJ / Mina Cheon (Korean)

Korean-American comedian, artist and professor emerita whose comedy blends art, cultural observation, political satire and dark humor. She performs throughout New York and produces K-Comedy shows bringing Korean and Korean-American comedy to the stage.

Net proceeds from the evening will benefit First Responders Children's Foundation.

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