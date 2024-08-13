SQUID GAME: THE EXPERIENCE Coming to New York City in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Millions of fans around the world watched the global cultural phenomenon and history-making, Emmy award-winning series, Squid Game. Many wondered how they would fare in the series’ exhilarating universe and high stakes. New York City get ready…Squid Game: The Experience is Coming!

Now individual players, as well as groups, can experience the challenges and enjoy the competitive thrill in-person at the Netflix immersive adventure Squid Game: The Experience, opening in New York City this October 11, 2024.

Grab your friends, family, or co-workers and join the waitlist HERE for the chance to purchase tickets before anyone else. Sales will open to the general public starting Wednesday, August 21 at 10am ET. Tickets are limited, purchase in advance by visiting HERE.

Fans and thrill-seekers alike are invited to step into the immersive Squid Game: The Experience and face the on-screen challenges in-person, including the iconic Red Light Green Light under the watchful eye of Young-hee. Front Man himself will dare the brave players, testing their skills and strategy in heart-pounding games inspired by the series. But, watch out for some brand new challenging surprises along the way!

The stakes are high, but rest assured – once the game is complete – all players can revel in their success or forget their failures at the Night Market featuring authentic Korean snacks and special vending machines offering ramen and boba, and a fully stocked bar with Squid Game inspired cocktails.

And, to further the Squid Game experience, players can stop by the Squid Mart to bring home their very own exclusive collectibles, apparel, games and enjoy unique photo opportunities – only available at Squid Game: The Experience.

What: Squid Game: The Experience is a fun and thrilling immersive in-person experience that transports fans into the Squid Game universe, making them part of the game.

Players may compete in groups of up to 24 (bring your family, friends, co-workers), where they have the opportunity to test their skills. There is a surprise around every corner with some games inspired by the series, and some brand new.

Players accumulate points during the escalating challenges, each featuring cutting-edge technology, and then a winner is declared.

Following the games, the Night Market offers a wide array of Korean and international sweet and savory food items along with enticing beverages.

Players can then check out the merchandise store, Squid Mart, featuring exclusive collectibles, apparel, games and unique photo opportunities.

Squid Game: The Experience will be open for a limited time in New York City at The Manhattan Mall at 100 W 33rd St, New York, NY 10001, with entry at the northwest corner of 6th Avenue and 32nd Street.

ABOUT SEASON TWO AND SQUID GAME

Netflix recently announced Squid Game Season 2 will debut on December 26, 2024, with the third and final season coming in 2025. In addition, the global phenomenon continues to delight fans with new ways to engage in the thrilling universe:

Squid Game: The Experience will bring its epic games to fans in Asia and Europe this Fall, cities to be announced.

A multiplayer video game Squid Game: Unleashed, featuring series characters and all the competitive fun, is set to release later this year.

The BAFTA-winning and Emmy-nominated reality series Squid Game: The Challenge is currently in production on Season 2.

