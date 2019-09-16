SPRING AWAKENING, SHINKA & More Win Off-Off-Broadway IT Awards

On Monday, September 16, 2019, The New York Innovative Theatre Foundation announced the 2019 recipients at the annual Off-Off-Broadway IT Awards. For the past 15 years, the It Awards have celebrated the vibrant and creative indie theatre community under the dedicated leadership of Executive Directors Shay Gines and Nick Micozzi who are stepping down and at the ceremony introduced new leadership for the organization: Cat Parker, Artistic Director of Articulate Theatre Company; Ariel Estrada, Producing Artistic Director of Leviathan Lab Projects; and Jazmyn Arroyo, Co-Founding Artistic Director of Step 1 Theatre Project will join Akia Squiteri, Artistic Director of Rising Sun Performance Company as Directors of the organization.

Gines gushes, "We are excited to welcome new leadership with new ideas and energy to the organization. I am truly inspired by Akia, Cat, Ariel, and Jazmyn. I know that they are committed to the Indie Theatre community and are going to do bold and amazing things."

The ceremony will took place at the Centennial Memorial Theatre at 120 West 14th Street, NYC. If you were unable to attend, video streaming of the ceremony is available at www.nyitawards.com/live.

List of the 2019 New York Innovative Theatre Awards Recipients Follows:

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE

Alex & Eugene

Isle of Shoals Productions, Inc.

Aja Downing, Reggie Herold, Katherine Leidlein, Joseph M. Mace, Rori Nogee, Noah Pyzik, Jae Shin, Anna Stefanic, Brittany Zeinstra

Hamlet (What Dreams May Come)

Ript Theater Company in association with The Secret Theatre

Lindsay Alexandra Carter, Ade Otukoya, Chauncy Thomas, Nathan Winkelstein

The Maids

The Seeing Place Theater

Erin Cronican, Christine Redhead, Gaia Visnar

Plan G

Randomly Specific Theatre

Allan Hayhurst, Lauren LeBeouf, Tiffany May McRae, Sarah Misch, Larry Phillips, Forrest Weber

Spring Awakening

Gallery Players

Taylor Bloom, Aaron Braden, Harrison Bryan, Jacob Anthony Cain, Brendan Charles, Osborn Focht, Nick Godfrey, Gaby Greenwald, Nathaniel Gregory, Mikaela Kafka, Raquel Kahn, Isabella King, Thomas Kuklenski, Nicole Lopez, Gaby Mank, Tyler Moscaritola, Mariela Flor Olivo, Amanda Starr

Who Am I This Time? (And Other Conundrums Of Love)

Wise Fish Theater Collective in association with Martina Bonolis & Meghan Ginley

Zach Gamble, Meghan Ginley, Robin Johnson, Kent Koren, Franco Pedicini, Isabel Shill, Stephen Zuccaro

OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE

Kim Katzberg

Dad in a Box

Eat a Radish Productions

Amie Cazel

Pregnant Pause

Good Pilgrim

Larry Phillips

The Art of Acting: A Master Class with Fozzie Bear

Larry Phillips

Laura Sisskin Fernandez

You Hold a Pole Everday

Playful Substance

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE

Federico Mallet

Eight Tales of Pedro

The Secret Theatre

Bruce Barton

Hamlet

Hudson Warehouse in association with Susane Lee

Daniel Burns

She Calls Me Firefly

Parity Productions in association with New Perspectives Theatre Company

Connor Chaney

The Harrowing of Hell

American Theatre of Actors in association with Collectio Musicorum, Inc.

Desmond Dutcher

Mary, Mary

Retro Productions

David Leeper

Stupid Fucking Bird

Stripped Scripts

Jacob Lewis Lovendahl

Experimenting with Katz

New Ambassadors Theatre Company in association with Julia Botero

Scott McCord

The Head Hunter

One Shot Deal

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE

Meghan E. Jones

Mary, Mary

Retro Productions

Maybe Burke

Red Emma and the Mad Monk

The Tank & Emma Orme

Adiagha Faizah

You Wouldn't Expect

American Bard Theater Company

Melissa Glasgow

A Chorus Line

Gallery Players

Meredith M. Sweeney

Catch the Sparrow

Isle of Shoals Productions, Inc.

Jo Vetter

The Poor of New York

Metropolitan Playhouse

Yokko

Shinka

Ren Gyo Soh

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE

Harrison Bryan

Spring Awakening

Gallery Players

Adam Belvo

The Brutes

spit&vigor in association with Jay Michaels Arts & Entertainment

Braeson Herold

Worse Than Tigers

The Mill in association with New Ohio Theatre

Milo Longenecker

The Fantastical Dangerous Journey of Q

Rebel Playhouse in association with 14th Street Y

Vinnie Penna

Twelfth Night

Boomerang Theatre Company

Olivier Renaud

Stupid Fucking Bird

Stripped Scripts

Evan Teich

Assassins

The Secret Theatre

Ronnie Williams

Man Frog and Other People

Necessary I. T. E. M. S. Project

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE

Lori Elizabeth Parquet

Operating Systems

Flux Theatre Ensemble

Heather E. Cunningham

Mary, Mary

Retro Productions

Naomi Lorrain

Entangled

The Amoralists

Mahima Saigal

Queen

Astoria Performing Arts Center

Lisa Strum

whatdoesfreemean?

Nora's Playhouse in association with The Tank

Shannon Marie Sullivan

Worse Than Tigers

The Mill in association with New Ohio Theatre

Gaia Visnar

The Maids

The Seeing Place Theater

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY/MOVEMENT

Yoshiko Usami

Shinka

Ren Gyo Soh

Shiloh Goodin

Spring Awakening

Gallery Players

Eddie Gutierrez

A Chorus Line

Gallery Players

Alex Johnson

Alex & Eugene

Isle of Shoals Productions, Inc.

Joey McKneely

Shadows, a dance musical

Go Joe Enterprises

Shoko Tamal

The Tempest

The Secret Theatre

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR

Sara Thigpen

Twelfth Night

Boomerang Theatre Company

Adam Knight

Stupid Fucking Bird

Stripped Scripts

Katie Lindsay

Red Emma and the Mad Monk

The Tank & Emma Orme

Lauren A Shields

Assassins

The Secret Theatre

Owen Thompson

The Tempest

The Secret Theatre

Yoshiko Usami

Shinka

Ren Gyo Soh

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN

kia rogers

Real

Rodrigo Nogueira in association with The Tank

Annie Garrett-Larsen

And Then There Were None

The Secret Theatre

Asa Lipton

Alex & Eugene

Isle of Shoals Productions, Inc.

Anthony Logan Cole

The Tempest

The Secret Theatre

kia rogers

Operating Systems

Flux Theatre Ensemble

Cha See

Honors Students

Tavine Productions

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Michelle Beshaw

Duke Oldřich & Washerwoman Božena, the True Story

GOH Productions in association with Czechoslovak American Marionette Theatre

Sarah Marie Dixey

Hamlet (What Dreams May Come)

Ript Theater Company in association with The Secret Theatre

Julia Kulaya

Experimenting with Katz

New Ambassadors Theatre Company in association with Julia Botero

Marissa L. Menezes

Once Upon a Mattress

Gallery Players

Ben Philipp

Mary, Mary

Retro Productions

Yunzhu Zeng

Where Is My Maple Town

MapleTown Production Company

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Gabriel Firestone

Whirlwind

Jordan's Play Lab in association with Rebecca Crigler & Barn Owl, LLC

Matthew Carlin

Worse Than Tigers

The Mill in association with New Ohio Theatre

Jack Cunningham & Rebecca Cunningham

Mary, Mary

Retro Productions

Lily Guerin

The Year of the Solar Eclipse

Kyoko & Ezra

Daniel Hogan

Friendly's Fire

The Rising Sun Performance Company in association with the Theatre at the 14th Street Y

Matthew D. McCarren

Goodbody

The Crook Theater Company

Tim McMath

Cannibal Galaxy: a love story

Between Two Boroughs Productions

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN

Aj Surasky-Ysasi

Worse Than Tigers

The Mill in association with New Ohio Theatre

Beata Bocek

Duke Oldřich & Washerwoman Božena, the True Story

GOH Productions in association with Czechoslovak American Marionette Theatre

Margaret Montagna

Queen

Astoria Performing Arts Center

John Salutz

Red Emma and the Mad Monk

The Tank & Emma Orme

Jeanne Travis

Honors Students

Tavine Productions

Fan Zhang

Cannibal Galaxy: a love story

Between Two Boroughs Productions

OUTSTANDING INNOVATIVE DESIGN

Hao Bai, Eric Marciano & Ildiko Nemeth - for Projection Design

Electronic City, The New Stage Theatre Company

Yana Birykova - for Projection Design

Cannibal Galaxy: a love story, Between Two Boroughs Productions



Magnus Pind Bjerre - for Video Design

The Neurology of the Soul, Untitled Theater Co. No. 61

Raquel Cion, Maia Cruz Palileo, & Kim Katzberg - for Video Design

Dad in a Box, Eat a Radish Productions

Sarah George & Sonya Plenefisch - for Properties Design

Whirlwind

Jordan's Play Lab in association with Rebecca Crigler & Barn Owl, LLC



John J.A. Jannone - for Video Design

The Female Role Model Project, Transforma Theatre, Inc.

Keo X-Men - for Graffiti Design

This Is Modern Art, Blessed Unrest

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC

Luis D'Elias

Eight Tales of Pedro

The Secret Theatre

Karen Bishko, Maxim Moston, & Edison Woods

Shadows, a dance musical

Go Joe Enterprises

Beata Bocek

Duke Oldřich & Washerwoman Božena, the True Story

GOH Productions in association with Czechoslovak American Marionette Theatre

Joe Jung

A Midsummer Nights Dream

Smith Street Stage

Teresa Lotz

Red Emma and the Mad Monk

The Tank & Emma Orme

Francesco Santalucia

MacBeth

First Maria Ensemble

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SHORT SCRIPT

Teresa Lotz

She Calls Me Firefly

Parity Productions in association with New Perspectives Theatre Company

Eliza Bent

The Beyoncé

Adjusted Realists

Kathleen Jones

Pregnant Pause

Good Pilgrim

Kim Katzberg

Dad in a Box

Eat a Radish Productions

Larry Phillips

The Art of Acting: A Master Class with Fozzie Bear

Larry Phillips

Carrie Robbins

The Dragon Griswynd

Days of the Giants LLC

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL FULL-LENGTH SCRIPT

Madhuri Shekar

Queen

Astoria Performing Arts Center

Emily J Daly

#yourmemorial

Pigeonholed

Gabriel Jason Dean & Charly Evon Simpson

Entangled

The Amoralists

Tori Keenan-Zelt

Truth/Dare

Project Y Theatre Company

Dorothy Lyman

In The Bleak Midwinter

Stuffed Olive, Inc.

Alexis Roblan

Red Emma and the Mad Monk

The Tank & Emma Orme

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE ART PRODUCTION

Electronic City

The New Stage Theatre Company



The 11th Dimension

ETdC Projects' Lab in association with Roi Escudero & Valentin Ewan



Arkham

Part of the 10th Annual H.P.Lovecraft Festival

Radiotheatre in association with Theatre At St.John's

Befuddled 101

Amnesia Wars Productions

The Harrowing of Hell

American Theatre of Actors in association with Collectio Musicorum, Inc.

Nicky Paraiso's now my hand is ready for my heart: intimate histories

LaMaMa Experimental Theater Club In Association with Mount Tremper Arts

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Spring Awakening

Gallery Players

Assassins

The Secret Theatre

Caroline, or Change

Astoria Performing Arts Center

A Chorus Line

Gallery Players

Into The Woods

Theater 2020

Red Emma and the Mad Monk

The Tank & Emma Orme

OUTSTANDING PREMIERE PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Shinka

Ren Gyo Soh

36 Juniper

Wrong House Productions

In The Bleak Midwinter

Stuffed Olive, Inc.

Queen

Astoria Performing Arts Center

Whirlwind

Jordan's Play Lab in association with Rebecca Crigler & Barn Owl, LLC

Worse Than Tigers

The Mill in association with New Ohio Theatre

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

Stupid Fucking Bird

Stripped Scripts

And Then There Were None

The Secret Theatre

Hamlet (What Dreams May Come)

Ript Theater Company in association with The Secret Theatre

The Maids

The Seeing Place Theater

Mary, Mary

Retro Productions

The Tempest

The Secret Theatre

Artistic Achievement Award

MAGIE DOMINIC

Ellen Stewart Award

Nicky Paraiso

Caffe Cino Fellowship Award

TOSOS - The Other Side of Silence

Doric Wilson Independent Playwright Award

Barbara Kahn

The Innovative Theatre Foundation is a not-for-profit organization recognizing the great work of New York City's Off-Off-Broadway, honoring its artistic heritage, and providing a meeting ground for this extensive and richly varied community. The organization advocates for Off-Off-Broadway and recognizes the unique and essential role it plays in contributing to American and global culture. They believe that publicly recognizing excellence in Off-Off-Broadway will expand audience awareness and foster greater appreciation of the New York theatre experience. www.nyitawards.com





