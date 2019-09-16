SPRING AWAKENING, SHINKA & More Win Off-Off-Broadway IT Awards
On Monday, September 16, 2019, The New York Innovative Theatre Foundation announced the 2019 recipients at the annual Off-Off-Broadway IT Awards. For the past 15 years, the It Awards have celebrated the vibrant and creative indie theatre community under the dedicated leadership of Executive Directors Shay Gines and Nick Micozzi who are stepping down and at the ceremony introduced new leadership for the organization: Cat Parker, Artistic Director of Articulate Theatre Company; Ariel Estrada, Producing Artistic Director of Leviathan Lab Projects; and Jazmyn Arroyo, Co-Founding Artistic Director of Step 1 Theatre Project will join Akia Squiteri, Artistic Director of Rising Sun Performance Company as Directors of the organization.
Gines gushes, "We are excited to welcome new leadership with new ideas and energy to the organization. I am truly inspired by Akia, Cat, Ariel, and Jazmyn. I know that they are committed to the Indie Theatre community and are going to do bold and amazing things."
The ceremony will took place at the Centennial Memorial Theatre at 120 West 14th Street, NYC. If you were unable to attend, video streaming of the ceremony is available at www.nyitawards.com/live.
List of the 2019 New York Innovative Theatre Awards Recipients Follows:
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE
Alex & Eugene
Isle of Shoals Productions, Inc.
Aja Downing, Reggie Herold, Katherine Leidlein, Joseph M. Mace, Rori Nogee, Noah Pyzik, Jae Shin, Anna Stefanic, Brittany Zeinstra
Hamlet (What Dreams May Come)
Ript Theater Company in association with The Secret Theatre
Lindsay Alexandra Carter, Ade Otukoya, Chauncy Thomas, Nathan Winkelstein
The Maids
The Seeing Place Theater
Erin Cronican, Christine Redhead, Gaia Visnar
Plan G
Randomly Specific Theatre
Allan Hayhurst, Lauren LeBeouf, Tiffany May McRae, Sarah Misch, Larry Phillips, Forrest Weber
Spring Awakening
Gallery Players
Taylor Bloom, Aaron Braden, Harrison Bryan, Jacob Anthony Cain, Brendan Charles, Osborn Focht, Nick Godfrey, Gaby Greenwald, Nathaniel Gregory, Mikaela Kafka, Raquel Kahn, Isabella King, Thomas Kuklenski, Nicole Lopez, Gaby Mank, Tyler Moscaritola, Mariela Flor Olivo, Amanda Starr
Who Am I This Time? (And Other Conundrums Of Love)
Wise Fish Theater Collective in association with Martina Bonolis & Meghan Ginley
Zach Gamble, Meghan Ginley, Robin Johnson, Kent Koren, Franco Pedicini, Isabel Shill, Stephen Zuccaro
OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE
Kim Katzberg
Dad in a Box
Eat a Radish Productions
Amie Cazel
Pregnant Pause
Good Pilgrim
Larry Phillips
The Art of Acting: A Master Class with Fozzie Bear
Larry Phillips
Laura Sisskin Fernandez
You Hold a Pole Everday
Playful Substance
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE
Federico Mallet
Eight Tales of Pedro
The Secret Theatre
Bruce Barton
Hamlet
Hudson Warehouse in association with Susane Lee
Daniel Burns
She Calls Me Firefly
Parity Productions in association with New Perspectives Theatre Company
Connor Chaney
The Harrowing of Hell
American Theatre of Actors in association with Collectio Musicorum, Inc.
Desmond Dutcher
Mary, Mary
Retro Productions
David Leeper
Stupid Fucking Bird
Stripped Scripts
Jacob Lewis Lovendahl
Experimenting with Katz
New Ambassadors Theatre Company in association with Julia Botero
Scott McCord
The Head Hunter
One Shot Deal
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE
Meghan E. Jones
Mary, Mary
Retro Productions
Maybe Burke
Red Emma and the Mad Monk
The Tank & Emma Orme
Adiagha Faizah
You Wouldn't Expect
American Bard Theater Company
Melissa Glasgow
A Chorus Line
Gallery Players
Meredith M. Sweeney
Catch the Sparrow
Isle of Shoals Productions, Inc.
Jo Vetter
The Poor of New York
Metropolitan Playhouse
Yokko
Shinka
Ren Gyo Soh
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE
Harrison Bryan
Spring Awakening
Gallery Players
Adam Belvo
The Brutes
spit&vigor in association with Jay Michaels Arts & Entertainment
Braeson Herold
Worse Than Tigers
The Mill in association with New Ohio Theatre
Milo Longenecker
The Fantastical Dangerous Journey of Q
Rebel Playhouse in association with 14th Street Y
Vinnie Penna
Twelfth Night
Boomerang Theatre Company
Olivier Renaud
Stupid Fucking Bird
Stripped Scripts
Evan Teich
Assassins
The Secret Theatre
Ronnie Williams
Man Frog and Other People
Necessary I. T. E. M. S. Project
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE
Lori Elizabeth Parquet
Operating Systems
Flux Theatre Ensemble
Heather E. Cunningham
Mary, Mary
Retro Productions
Naomi Lorrain
Entangled
The Amoralists
Mahima Saigal
Queen
Astoria Performing Arts Center
Lisa Strum
whatdoesfreemean?
Nora's Playhouse in association with The Tank
Shannon Marie Sullivan
Worse Than Tigers
The Mill in association with New Ohio Theatre
Gaia Visnar
The Maids
The Seeing Place Theater
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY/MOVEMENT
Yoshiko Usami
Shinka
Ren Gyo Soh
Shiloh Goodin
Spring Awakening
Gallery Players
Eddie Gutierrez
A Chorus Line
Gallery Players
Alex Johnson
Alex & Eugene
Isle of Shoals Productions, Inc.
Joey McKneely
Shadows, a dance musical
Go Joe Enterprises
Shoko Tamal
The Tempest
The Secret Theatre
OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR
Sara Thigpen
Twelfth Night
Boomerang Theatre Company
Adam Knight
Stupid Fucking Bird
Stripped Scripts
Katie Lindsay
Red Emma and the Mad Monk
The Tank & Emma Orme
Lauren A Shields
Assassins
The Secret Theatre
Owen Thompson
The Tempest
The Secret Theatre
Yoshiko Usami
Shinka
Ren Gyo Soh
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN
kia rogers
Real
Rodrigo Nogueira in association with The Tank
Annie Garrett-Larsen
And Then There Were None
The Secret Theatre
Asa Lipton
Alex & Eugene
Isle of Shoals Productions, Inc.
Anthony Logan Cole
The Tempest
The Secret Theatre
kia rogers
Operating Systems
Flux Theatre Ensemble
Cha See
Honors Students
Tavine Productions
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
Michelle Beshaw
Duke Oldřich & Washerwoman Božena, the True Story
GOH Productions in association with Czechoslovak American Marionette Theatre
Sarah Marie Dixey
Hamlet (What Dreams May Come)
Ript Theater Company in association with The Secret Theatre
Julia Kulaya
Experimenting with Katz
New Ambassadors Theatre Company in association with Julia Botero
Marissa L. Menezes
Once Upon a Mattress
Gallery Players
Ben Philipp
Mary, Mary
Retro Productions
Yunzhu Zeng
Where Is My Maple Town
MapleTown Production Company
OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
Gabriel Firestone
Whirlwind
Jordan's Play Lab in association with Rebecca Crigler & Barn Owl, LLC
Matthew Carlin
Worse Than Tigers
The Mill in association with New Ohio Theatre
Jack Cunningham & Rebecca Cunningham
Mary, Mary
Retro Productions
Lily Guerin
The Year of the Solar Eclipse
Kyoko & Ezra
Daniel Hogan
Friendly's Fire
The Rising Sun Performance Company in association with the Theatre at the 14th Street Y
Matthew D. McCarren
Goodbody
The Crook Theater Company
Tim McMath
Cannibal Galaxy: a love story
Between Two Boroughs Productions
OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN
Aj Surasky-Ysasi
Worse Than Tigers
The Mill in association with New Ohio Theatre
Beata Bocek
Duke Oldřich & Washerwoman Božena, the True Story
GOH Productions in association with Czechoslovak American Marionette Theatre
Margaret Montagna
Queen
Astoria Performing Arts Center
John Salutz
Red Emma and the Mad Monk
The Tank & Emma Orme
Jeanne Travis
Honors Students
Tavine Productions
Fan Zhang
Cannibal Galaxy: a love story
Between Two Boroughs Productions
OUTSTANDING INNOVATIVE DESIGN
Hao Bai, Eric Marciano & Ildiko Nemeth - for Projection Design
Electronic City, The New Stage Theatre Company
Yana Birykova - for Projection Design
Cannibal Galaxy: a love story, Between Two Boroughs Productions
Magnus Pind Bjerre - for Video Design
The Neurology of the Soul, Untitled Theater Co. No. 61
Raquel Cion, Maia Cruz Palileo, & Kim Katzberg - for Video Design
Dad in a Box, Eat a Radish Productions
Sarah George & Sonya Plenefisch - for Properties Design
Whirlwind
Jordan's Play Lab in association with Rebecca Crigler & Barn Owl, LLC
John J.A. Jannone - for Video Design
The Female Role Model Project, Transforma Theatre, Inc.
Keo X-Men - for Graffiti Design
This Is Modern Art, Blessed Unrest
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC
Luis D'Elias
Eight Tales of Pedro
The Secret Theatre
Karen Bishko, Maxim Moston, & Edison Woods
Shadows, a dance musical
Go Joe Enterprises
Beata Bocek
Duke Oldřich & Washerwoman Božena, the True Story
GOH Productions in association with Czechoslovak American Marionette Theatre
Joe Jung
A Midsummer Nights Dream
Smith Street Stage
Teresa Lotz
Red Emma and the Mad Monk
The Tank & Emma Orme
Francesco Santalucia
MacBeth
First Maria Ensemble
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SHORT SCRIPT
Teresa Lotz
She Calls Me Firefly
Parity Productions in association with New Perspectives Theatre Company
Eliza Bent
The Beyoncé
Adjusted Realists
Kathleen Jones
Pregnant Pause
Good Pilgrim
Kim Katzberg
Dad in a Box
Eat a Radish Productions
Larry Phillips
The Art of Acting: A Master Class with Fozzie Bear
Larry Phillips
Carrie Robbins
The Dragon Griswynd
Days of the Giants LLC
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL FULL-LENGTH SCRIPT
Madhuri Shekar
Queen
Astoria Performing Arts Center
Emily J Daly
#yourmemorial
Pigeonholed
Gabriel Jason Dean & Charly Evon Simpson
Entangled
The Amoralists
Tori Keenan-Zelt
Truth/Dare
Project Y Theatre Company
Dorothy Lyman
In The Bleak Midwinter
Stuffed Olive, Inc.
Alexis Roblan
Red Emma and the Mad Monk
The Tank & Emma Orme
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE ART PRODUCTION
Electronic City
The New Stage Theatre Company
The 11th Dimension
ETdC Projects' Lab in association with Roi Escudero & Valentin Ewan
Arkham
Part of the 10th Annual H.P.Lovecraft Festival
Radiotheatre in association with Theatre At St.John's
Befuddled 101
Amnesia Wars Productions
The Harrowing of Hell
American Theatre of Actors in association with Collectio Musicorum, Inc.
Nicky Paraiso's now my hand is ready for my heart: intimate histories
LaMaMa Experimental Theater Club In Association with Mount Tremper Arts
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
Spring Awakening
Gallery Players
Assassins
The Secret Theatre
Caroline, or Change
Astoria Performing Arts Center
A Chorus Line
Gallery Players
Into The Woods
Theater 2020
Red Emma and the Mad Monk
The Tank & Emma Orme
OUTSTANDING PREMIERE PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
Shinka
Ren Gyo Soh
36 Juniper
Wrong House Productions
In The Bleak Midwinter
Stuffed Olive, Inc.
Queen
Astoria Performing Arts Center
Whirlwind
Jordan's Play Lab in association with Rebecca Crigler & Barn Owl, LLC
Worse Than Tigers
The Mill in association with New Ohio Theatre
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY
Stupid Fucking Bird
Stripped Scripts
And Then There Were None
The Secret Theatre
Hamlet (What Dreams May Come)
Ript Theater Company in association with The Secret Theatre
The Maids
The Seeing Place Theater
Mary, Mary
Retro Productions
The Tempest
The Secret Theatre
Artistic Achievement Award
MAGIE DOMINIC
Ellen Stewart Award
Nicky Paraiso
Caffe Cino Fellowship Award
TOSOS - The Other Side of Silence
Doric Wilson Independent Playwright Award
Barbara Kahn
The Innovative Theatre Foundation is a not-for-profit organization recognizing the great work of New York City's Off-Off-Broadway, honoring its artistic heritage, and providing a meeting ground for this extensive and richly varied community. The organization advocates for Off-Off-Broadway and recognizes the unique and essential role it plays in contributing to American and global culture. They believe that publicly recognizing excellence in Off-Off-Broadway will expand audience awareness and foster greater appreciation of the New York theatre experience. www.nyitawards.com
