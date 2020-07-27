SPECIAL 3K Will Debut in Live Virtual Concert on August 7th
Special 3K, a concert created and produced by Robert R Blume of Step Forward Entertainment, highlights three young performers, ranging in age from 10 to 22 years old. Kea Chan, Kayla Merrow and Denise Kara, who will make their professional debut together on August 7th at 7pm EDT on the virtual nightclub site, METROPOLITAN ZOOM with their concert Looking Toward Tomorrow.
The concert will offer popular songs that celebrate love, hope and happiness as we look toward better times.
Included in the concert will be a musical tribute to the family of the late performer Nick Cordero and other victims of Covid 19 as well as songs celebrating Disney princesses.
Robert R. Blume, President of Step Forward Entertainment said "Getting to work with these three exciting and different young performers has allowed me to realize first-hand, the synergy they had both in talent and personality. I met these young women thanks to my associates Marya Coburn and Bobby DeLeon. While watching these high-energy performers play off each other, I began to think of them as Special K because all three of them have names that began with the letter 'K'."
The virtual LIVE Special 3K concert Looking Toward Tomorrow is available via a $25 ticket purchased from https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com.
Bernard Furshpan (prior owner of The Metropolitan Room), the creator/owner of Metropolitan Zoom has created a Virtual Night Club different from typical Jazz, Cabaret, and Comedy Live Streaming performances because the production is set on a venue stage and performers are able to engage with audiences and see their facial reactions, just like an in-person night club experience" which makes it perfect for the Special 3K debut.
The concert will be staged by Justin Senense who will also be a special guest performer. International Musical Director, Bobby DeLeon, will musically direct and accompany all the performers.
