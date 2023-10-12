SOUTH PACIFIC, THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD & More Set for Goodspeed Musicals 2024 Season

Goodspeed Musicals has revealed its 2024 season at the Goodspeed Opera House. It will be an exciting and memorable season with stories that range from a hilarious whodunit to a holiday favorite and everything in between.



The season will open with the musical comedy whodunit, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, a musical by Rupert Holmes, which will run from April 5 – June 2. Next will be the long-awaited Goodspeed premiere of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific, a Golden Age classic. With music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan, it is adapted from the Pulitzer Prize winning novel Tales of the South Pacific by James A. Michener and will run June 14 – August 11. The fall production will be the American premiere of Maggie, the new musical, inspired by the true story of a Scottish mother’s unbreakable love for her sons. This soul-stirring musical, featuring book by Johnny Reid and Matt Murray; music by Johnny Reid, Matt Murray and Bob Foster; and lyrics by Johnny Reid and Matt Murray, will run August 23 – October 20. Closing the season is a nostalgic holiday treat, A Christmas Story, The Musical, with book by Joseph Robinette and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Based on the motion picture A Christmas Story distributed by Warner Bros., written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark, and upon In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash written by Jean Shepherd, A Christmas Story, The Musical will run November 1 – December 29.



Beginning her fourth season as Goodspeed’s Artistic Director, Donna Lynn Hilton shared, "I am grateful to welcome this lineup of great musicals, and the artists who will create them expressly for our audience, to The Goodspeed. The Mystery of Edwin Drood will be right at home in our beautiful Victorian theatre and in Rob’s hands is sure to thrill; Chay Yew’s South Pacific will reveal Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic for a contemporary audience; the new musical Maggie, from a Canadian creative team, will continue our tradition of world premieres while providing the opportunity to engage in an exciting international collaboration; and A Christmas Story – well, who doesn’t love a delightful holiday romp with family and friends?!"



Goodspeed, Connecticut’s leading producer of musicals, invites theatre fans from near and far to come and enjoy this exciting array of productions and experience all that this world-renowned theatre and its neighboring shops, restaurants and attractions have to offer. In 2024 we will offer something for everyone, so plan ahead and make it a Goodspeed day!



Season tickets for all four shows at The Goodspeed start at $116. Single tickets go on public sale beginning Feb. 11, 2024.



A season of new musicals at Goodspeed’s Terris Theatre will be announced in January 2024.

MORE ABOUT GOODSPEED MUSICALS 2024 PRODUCTIONS

The Mystery of Edwin Drood

April 5 – June 2

A Musical by Rupert Holmes

Directed by Rob Ruggiero



Who killed Edwin Drood? You decide! A troupe of Victorian performers invites you to play detective in this musical comedy whodunit packed with surprise. Your vote picks the guilty party from a lineup of suspicious Charles Dickens characters who leap off the page and into a gas-lit, gilded, giddy spectacle. No one is who they appear to be among the corrupt suspects in this cunning and clever show-within-a-show. You’ll be guessing motives, masks and murder ’til the final curtain.



The Mystery of Edwin Drood





Rodgers & Hammerstein’s

South Pacific

June 14 – August 11

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize winning novel Tales of the South Pacific by James A. Michener

Directed by Chay Yew



On a lush tropical island during World War II, battles of the heart are center stage in the Goodspeed premiere of the soaring Rodgers and Hammerstein classic. A lovestruck nurse and a young lieutenant are pulled into the tide of separate romances in an exotic world of risk and passion. But prejudice clouds their potential paradise. Get swept away by twin love stories and a rapturous score that includes “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair,” “Bali Ha’i” and more.



South Pacific







Maggie

The New Musical

August 23 – October 20

Book by Johnny Reid & Matt Murray

Music by Johnny Reid, Matt Murray & Bob Foster

Lyrics by Johnny Reid & Matt Murray

Directed by Mary Francis Moore



A Scottish mother’s unbreakable love for her three sons is tested in an inspirational new musical about family bonds and changing times. After suffering the unthinkable loss of her husband, Maggie must rely on her strength, sense of humor and fiercely loyal friends to protect her family from a harsh world. Spanning over 20 years, a hardscrabble working class life blossoms with a soul-stirring pop-folk score. A generation of courageous mothers is celebrated in this rousing American premiere!



Maggie







A Christmas Story, The Musical

November 1 – December 29

Book by Joseph Robinette

Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Based on the motion picture A Christmas Story distributed by Warner Bros., written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark, and upon In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash written by Jean Shepherd.



Goodspeed unwraps a glittering musical version of the beloved movie classic just in time for the holidays. The only thing little Ralphie wants for Christmas is a BB gun. But to get it, he must navigate all the obstacles of the yuletide season. Will a neighborhood bully, a strict school teacher, a distracted dad and a department store Santa thwart his quest? There’s something for everyone in this hilarious love letter to Christmas past. A package of naughty and nice nostalgia to warm your winter.



Produced by special arrangement with DRAMATIC PUBLISHING, Woodstock, Illinois