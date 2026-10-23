SOUND MIND: THE MUSICAL Original Cast Recording Now Available

SOUND MIND, the powerful new musical exploring the complexities of teen mental health, is reaching audiences beyond the stage with the release of Sound Mind the Musical (Original Cast Recording), is available on all major music streaming platforms starting today, Friday, October 23. Stream or download the album HERE.

Featuring music and lyrics by recording artist and composer Ray Andersen (Mr. Ray) and book and lyrics by eight-time New York Times bestselling author Sheryl Berk (Big Man), the 10-track album captures the emotional intensity, infectious energy and hopeful message of a musical that made its New York City world premiere in September 2026 during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Produced by KOTA Productions under the leadership of Laura Luc, SOUND MIND premiered September 17–20 at the 30th Street Theater in New York City, featuring 30 young performers across three casts. The production brought to life the experiences of six teenagers navigating mental health challenges within a residential treatment facility, where a group therapy circle becomes an unexpected place of friendship, understanding and self-discovery.

Through a contemporary score blending rock, pop, hip-hop and soaring ballads, SOUND MIND explores depression, anxiety, OCD, ADHD, emotional dysregulation and social phobia, giving voice to feelings that young people often struggle to put into words.

From the defiant opening anthem “I'm Not Broken” to the vulnerable “Lost and Found” and the uplifting finale “There's No One Like You,” the album takes listeners on an emotional journey through isolation, frustration, self-acceptance and the transformative power of connection.

At its heart, SOUND MIND asks a compelling question: What if the things we're afraid to say out loud are the very things that heal us?

The original cast recording extends the musical's mission to encourage conversations about teen mental health, reduce stigma and remind young people that they are not defined by their diagnoses. The creative team hopes the musical will have a life beyond its premiere through future productions and licensing to middle schools, high schools and youth theater programs.

Produced by Andersen, the album features vocal arrangements by SOUND MIND music director Jack Richman. Vocals were recorded at Audioworks NYC with Julian Evans, with Steven and Lee Ann Cyr serving as associate producers for the vocal sessions. Andersen performed and recorded the instrumental tracks and mixed and mastered the album at his Laughing Baby Studios in Highland Park, New Jersey.

ABOUT SOUND MIND

SOUND MIND is an original contemporary musical featuring music and lyrics by Ray Andersen and book and lyrics by Sheryl Berk (Big Man). Set inside a residential mental health treatment program for teenagers, the show follows six young people confronting personal struggles, challenging assumptions about one another and discovering that connection can begin with the courage to be vulnerable.

Blending humor, heart and an emotionally charged contemporary score, SOUND MIND seeks to foster empathy, promote understanding and encourage open conversations about mental health among young people, families and educators.

The musical received its world premiere in September 2026 at the 30th Street Theater in New York City, produced by KOTA Productions/Laura Luc, directed by Avery Pedell, with music direction by Jack Richman.

“SOUND MIND” ORIGINAL CAST RECORDING TRACK LIST

I'm Not Broken A New Chance to Grow Skip Me Kick It to the Curb Scratch That Itch Jump, Jive and Jitter Lost and Found So Messed Up That Dark Place There's No One Like You

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 02 Hrs 40 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming