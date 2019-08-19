SOLD-OUT Shows Are Audience Favorites At United Solo's Tenth Anniversary

United Solo, the world's largest solo theatre festival, is bringing together over 130 shows from all over the world for its tenth anniversary. These shows will offer audiences intimate theatre experiences highlighting the talent, unique perspectives, and storytelling prowess of participating artists. Many promising shows have captured the public's imagination, have sold out their first performances at the Festival, and may now be offered additional performances. Fourteen bestselling shows are now sold out at United Solo. Three of these SOLD-OUT shows are part of THE BEST OF category, which recognizes the greatest artistic achievements of United Solo's first decade.



The SOLD-OUT shows feature a diverse range of artists and styles of storytelling that are sure to inspire and captivate audiences. Here are just a few of the critically acclaimed artists in the SOLD-OUT category. Anita Hollander, who has already sold out two performances and had previously received the Audience Award at United Solo, will return to the Festival with "Spectacular Falls." Emmy Award winner Ellen Gould will present her hilarious show "Seeing Stars." "Sex and the City" star Evan Handler will take us on a comedic journey in "Time on Fire: A Comedy of Terrors (Redux)." Two-time Emmy Award nominee Debbie Kasper will present "Has Anybody Seen Debbie?" Swiss actor Marco Michel and French actress Marine Assaiante will bring international flair to the stage with their shows "A KISS - ANTONIO LIGABUE" and "Hedy Lamarr: Born in Ecstasy," respectively. These are just a few of the SOLD-OUT shows that will provide audiences with unforgettable entertainment.

The full performance schedule may be found at www.unitedsolo.org, along with information about each of the shows. Tickets may be purchased at the Theatre Row box office, located at 410 West 42nd Street, as well as through Telecharge, by phone at 212.239.6200 and online at www.telecharge.com. The festival expects many shows to sell out quickly, though sold-out shows may be granted additional performances.

The following shows have SOLD-OUT slots at the 2019 United Solo Theatre Festival:

"Spectacular Falls" performed by Anita Hollander: Sun 9/22 at 2pm, Mon 9/23 at 7pm, and Fri 9/27 7:30pm. A humorous, edgy, moving, and somewhat slippery exploration of how we all fall, how the world can fall apart, and how we rise up again, even if, ultimately, we're all "just a banana peel away." Written and performed by a one-legged United Solo Audience Award-winning artist who knows a lot about the subject. ASL Interpreter: Rev. Rachel Hollander. Stage Manager: Maurice Moran Jr. Visual Artist: Kia LaBeija.

"Move on the Cha-Cha's" performed by Diane Ripstein: Sat 9/28 at 4pm and 7:30pm. From ballet to bop, with a dash of midlife salsa dating, life's journey is all about taking the next step. The Bubbe leads a parade of unique characters in a poignant look at a life lived and danced. Love, loss and laughter intermingle on the journey from 5 to 55+. To Life! Original Director: Ilyse Robbins. Contributing Director: Bobbie Steinbach. Producer: Sara DeViney.

"400 Years in Manhattan" performed by Noah Diamond: Mon 9/30 at 7pm and Fri 10/4 at 9pm. Writer, performer, and recovering New York City tour guide Noah Diamond takes you through the history of this enchanted island, and his experiences telling its story. Our adventure through Manhattan's past is illuminated by a spectacular multimedia presentation, revealing four centuries of laughter and tears, on the tiny island at the center of the world. Director: Amanda Sisk.

"Seeing Stars" performed by Ellen Gould: Sun 10/13 at 4pm and Thu 10/17 at 9pm. Emmy Award-winning writer/performer Ellen Gould weaves her personal experience into an inspiring and hilarious musical about the blunders and benefits of "seeing differently." Five feisty and funny women who all have Stargardt's (juvenile macular degeneration) prove that whatever limits our sight can also lift us up to greater vision. Music Director: Bob Goldstone. Director: Kathleen Butler. Set Design: Matthew Buttrey. Sound Design: Matthias Winter.

"Everyone Is Dying and So Am I" performed by Michael John Ciszewski: Sat 10/12 at 9pm and Sun 10/13 at 7:30pm. A starry-eyed celebration of living out loud in the face of certain death! Amidst loss, anxiety, and political pandemonium, our hero Michael John finds doom everywhere he looks. Dare he look toward his future? Dare he look inward? Dance with him through broken relationships and discovered identity - from challenge, through creation, to catharsis!

"Time on Fire: A Comedy of Terrors (Redux)" performed by Evan Handler: Tue 10/15 at 7:30pm and Mon 10/21 at 8:30pm. An updated retelling of Evan Handler's "laceratingly funny and self-revealing" (NY Times) story of defiance and survival - culminating with events even more miraculous than his own unlikely existence. Now with material from Handler's follow-up memoir, "It's Only Temporary: The Good News and the Bad News of Being Alive," and new material written specifically for this show. Original Production Director: Marcia Jean Kurtz. Original Production Presented By: 2nd Stage Theater. Show image by Van Williams & Robert Rosenheck.

"Has Anybody Seen Debbie?" performed by Debbie Kasper: Sat 10/19 at 4pm and Sun 10/20 at 4pm. While hilariously satirizing one-person shows, Debbie asks a poignant question: What happens when all your dreams fail and you're already 60? Debbie has lost everything: career, money, love, and even herself. She delves into her life, slipping in and out of ten characters that inspire or annoy her in this scathingly funny and occasionally tragic journey of renewed hope.

"So Shines a Good Deed" performed by Mark Redmond: Sat 10/19 at 9pm. Thirty-eight years ago, Mark Redmond walked away from a job on Madison Avenue and a studio apartment on Park and 62nd to work with homeless and runaway teenagers in Times Square. He's still at it, now in Vermont. But now he is back where he started, telling stories he has told on The Moth, Risk!, Strangers and other podcasts.

"Hedy Lamarr: Born in Ecstasy" performed by Marine Assaiante: Wed 10/16 at 7:30pm and Thu 10/24 at 7:30pm. It is Sunday, December 7, 1941. Japanese airplanes and submarines have attacked and sunk the American fleet at Pearl Harbor. Hedy Lamarr hears this news while on set for the MGM picture, "Tortilla Flat." Will she find a way to support her new country in this fight? Or will she once again find herself fleeing from warfare? Co-Playwright & Director: Gabrielle Berberich. Dramaturg: Jessica Corn. Show image by Alejandro Cerdena.

"I Found that the Sun Will Rise Tomorrow" performed by Anna Snapp: Sun 10/20 at 7:30pm and Sat 10/26 at 9pm. An aspiring actor faces medical crises and emotional trauma in this poignant, humorous and hopeful coming-of-age journey. Anna's gritty story offers sharp perspectives on health care and social attitudes in the time of #MeToo.

"Divining Bernhardt" performed by Bridget Kelly: Sat 11/9 at 6pm. The biographical clock is ticking for wallflower and Ph.D. candidate Phoebe Wainwright. Blocked, brilliant, and desperate to complete her inspired, radical biography of troubled and charismatic 19th-century stage diva Sarah Bernhardt, Phoebe conjures the interview of a lifetime. Inspiration and mentorship dramatically transform both those who have gone before, and those whose time is yet to come. Cinematographer & Editor: David Lindblom.

"Pete Seeger's The Incompleat Folksinger" performed by Mark Hellman: Sun 11/10 at 4:30pm and Fri 11/15 at 7:30pm. A quintessentially Canadian tribute to an American hero: legendary folksinger and social activist Pete Seeger (1919-2014). Told in his own words and through the music of many, Seeger's 1972 autobiography becomes a rollicking, tumultuous, triumphant 35-year sing-along musical memoir: a hootenanny of epic proportions. Come celebrate Pete's centennial. An Other Guys Theatre Company (Victoria, B.C., Canada) production. Playwright & Director: Ross Desprez. Musical Director: Tobin Stokes. Show image by P. Pokorny.

"A KISS - ANTONIO LIGABUE" performed by Marco Michel: Fri 11/22 at 9pm and Sat 11/23 at 2pm. Based on the true story of outsider artist Antonio Ligabue, this award-winning show continues to excite audiences all over the world and now returns to NYC. Marco Michel embodies Ligabue (known today as the "Italian van Gogh") with stunning intensity. He narrates his life while drawing large charcoal portraits, which become his co-players on stage. Playwright & Director: Mario Perrotta. Production Design: Peter Maurer. Lights & Music: Daniel Tschanz. Show image by Luigi Burroni.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You