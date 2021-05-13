SNL Star Bowen Yang Joins The One Year Anniversary Of TAKE A BOW

Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, welcomes television star Bowen Yang on this week's episode of TAKE A BOW podcast.

SNL's Rising Star Bowen Yang, talks SNL, Nora From Queens, his podcast Las Culturistas, and more! Bowen's journey is incredibly unique. As a graduate of NYU in the Department of Chemistry, he quickly shifted focus to solely work on his talents as a comedian. Juggling three different jobs (which he currently does today) was no easy journey getting there.

If you think you know the life of a Saturday Night Live writer or cast member, think again! When Bowen guides us through the making of the skit of The Iceberg Who Sank the Titanic. he graciously puts into perspective the work each episode of SNL takes. Tune in to hear a brilliant episode that is equally entertaining, funny, and insightful. From getting rejected from UCB to writing then starring in SNL.

The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers. The podcast is exclusively available from the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/TakeABow and wherever you listen to podcasts.