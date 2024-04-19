SLAVE PLAY: NOT A MOVIE: A PLAY to Make Its World Premiere at Tribeca Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new documentary about a workshop of Jeremy O. Harris' provocative play will be premiering this summer at the Tribeca Festival in New York.

The film, titled Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play, is described as a playful and illuminating self-portrait of writer Jeremy O. Harris as he workshops and mines Slave Play, the provocative play that thrust him into the spotlight, with a new cast of young actors from New York’s William Esper Studio. ​​The film is directed by Harris and produced by Chris Moukarbel. It is an HBO Documentary Films release. Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play. will premiere during the festival. which takes place June 5-16, 2024.

This film comes ahead of the new West End production that will begin performances June 29.

About Slave Play

Slave Play is a three-act play by Jeremy O. Harris, which follows three interracial couples undergoing "Antebellum Sexual Performance Therapy" because the black partners no longer feel sexual attraction to their white partners.

The play first debuted off-Broadway on November 19, 2018, and then opened on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre on October 6, 2019. In 2019, Slave Play was nominated for Best Play in the Lucille Lortel Awards, and Claire Warden won an Outstanding Fight Choreography Drama Desk Award for her work in the play.

At the 74th Tony Awards, Slave Play received 12 nominations, breaking the record set by the 2018 revival of Angels in America for most nominations for a non-musical play, though it did not receive any awards.

About the Tribeca Festival

The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, music, audio storytelling, games, and immersive. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning talent, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations, and live performances.

The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. The annual Tribeca Festival will celebrate its 23rd year from June 5–16, 2024 in New York City.

Photo Credit: HBO/Tribeca