Jeremy O. Harris' SLAVE PLAY To Play London's West End

Slave Play, the provocative work from playwright Jeremy O. Harris, is headed to London's West End in a production led by Game of Thrones star Kit Harington and Olivia Washington with Fisayo Akinade and Aaron Heffernan.

Slave Play will begin performances June 29 at the Noël Coward Theatre in limited run continuing through September 21.

The London cast will include a number of actors from the show's New York productions including James Cusati-Moyer, Chalia La Tour, Annie McNamara, and Irene Sofia Lucio, La Tour, and Cusati-Moyer.

Robert O'Hara, director of the Broadway production, is set to return alongside the full creative team including scenic designer Clint Ramos, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Jiyoun Chang, and composer and sound designer Lindsay Jones.

The West End run of the play will continue the tradition of Black Out nights, a custom begun during the Broadway run that offers the special opportunity for Black theatregoers to see the show with an all-Black audience. These performances are planned for July 17 and September 17.

The production will also offer numerous low-cost ticketing options with 30 tickets for each performance available on a pay-what-you-can basis. An additional 10 tickets will be released on each performance day for £20 each. A maximum of two tickets per person will apply to both options.

Sign up for email alerts at https://slaveplaylondon.com.

About Slave Play

Slave Play is a three-act play by Jeremy O. Harris, which follows three interracial couples undergoing "Antebellum Sexual Performance Therapy" because the black partners no longer feel sexual attraction to their white partners.

The play first debuted off-Broadway on November 19, 2018, and then opened on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre on October 6, 2019. In 2019, Slave Play was nominated for Best Play in the Lucille Lortel Awards, and Claire Warden won an Outstanding Fight Choreography Drama Desk Award for her work in the play.

At the 74th Tony Awards, Slave Play received 12 nominations, breaking the record set by the 2018 revival of Angels in America for most nominations for a non-musical play, though it did not receive any awards.