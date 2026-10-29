Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
SLASHER! The 90’s Horror Musical to Release Single 'Final Girl’s Lament'
The track will be released on Halloween, Saturday 31 October 2026.
Fake Escape will release the first song from their upcoming horror comedy musical Slasher! The 90’s Horror Musical, entitled Final Girl’s Lament, featuring vocals by Belle Quinlan, on Halloween, Saturday 31 October 2026. The single will be available across streaming platforms, with an accompanying music video released on YouTube the same day.
The release offers a preview of Slasher! The 90s Horror Musical, co-written by David Shopland and Callum Patrick Hughes, ahead of its premiere in 2027.
The song introduces Blair, a horror obsessed teenage cinephile who finds the monsters in her favourite films considerably better company than the people in her high school lunch hall.
Beginning as an affectionate celebration of autumn, Final Girl’s Lament gradually reveals the appeal of Halloween for a young woman who has never quite fitted in.
Quinlan trained at Guildford School of Acting. Her stage credits include A Good Panto Die Hard and Mary Jane Kelly in Ripper: The Musical, both at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Set in 1996, Slasher! The 90s Horror Musical sees four American teenagers preparing for senior prom. With local students disappearing, an anonymous caller asking questions about scary movies and a masked killer waiting in the wings, surviving the evening becomes considerably more complicated than finding a date to the dance.
The musical combines 90s pop punk, power ballads and musical theatre with an affectionate send up of slasher films. Beneath the bad decisions and mounting body count there's a queer love story where characters begin questioning the rules about who gets to be the hero, who gets the girl and who gets killed first.
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