SIX the Musical Will Perform on THE VIEW Wednesday

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

The Broadway cast of SIX: The Musical is set to perform on The View this Wednesday, October 6.

Called "the most important political TV show in America" by The New York Times, The View (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT) is hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines with up-to-the-minute Hot Topics and invaluable conversations with live broadcasts five days a week. The episode will also feature Cindy McCain has guest co-host.

The Daytime Emmy® Award-winning talk show concluded season 24 as the most-watched daytime talk show, ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the first time in the show's history. "The View" is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O.

The Broadway cast of SIX features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."