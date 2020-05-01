SING STREET: GROUNDED Benefit Raises $310, 924.00

SING STREET: Grounded - At Home With The Broadway Cast raised $310, 924.00 for The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS in one day.

SING STREET: Grounded - At Home With The Broadway Cast can still be seen on SING STREET Broadway's Facebook Page now through Monday, May 4 at 6:30pm (EST) only. Donations can still be made directly to The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund using the Facebook "donate" button on SING STREET's Facebook page.

Click here to see Duran Duran's Nick Rhodes and John Taylor drop by and surprise the SING STREET cast during livestream event.

Determined to show their support to the COVID-19 first responder and essential healthcare workers and the charities assisting the theater community, the cast of SING STREET presented SING STREET: Grounded - At Home With The Broadway Cast to benefit The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Relying on the talented cast, strength of the new Broadway score and beating heart of the uplifting story, SING STREET: Grounded - At Home With The Broadway Cast features songs including "Up," "Drive It Like You Stole It" and "Go Now," as well as "Love and Stars," the world premiere of a new song written for the Broadway production of SING STREET.

Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Conor and his schoolmates find an escape from their troubles by forming a band to impress a mysterious girl. With an original score that embraces the sounds of the '80s, SING STREET celebrates the joy of first love and the power of music.

SING STREET is directed by Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), features a book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Once), music and lyrics by Gary Clark (front man of Danny Wilson) & John Carney ("Modern Love"), choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge), and is based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney.

SING STREET stars Max Bartos as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan as Gary, Billy Carter as Robert, Zara Devlin as Raphina, Gus Halper as Brendan, Jakeim Hart as Larry, Martin Moran as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb as Barry, Brenock O'Connor as Conor, Gian Perez as Kevin, Sam Poon as Eamon, Skyler Volpe as Anne, Amy Warren as Penny, Anthony Genovesi as Declan, with off-stage covers Ilan Eskenazi, Dashiell Eaves, Shadia Fairuz, Sophie Hearn, Michael Lepore and Jace Reinhard.

SING STREET features scenic & costume design by seven-time Tony Award winner Bob Crowley (An American in Paris), lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Frozen), sound design by Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!), video design by Luke Halls (The Lehman Trilogy) & Brad Peterson (West Side Story), music supervision by Tony Award winner Martin Lowe (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) & Peter Gordeno, orchestrations & arrangements by Martin Lowe, additional orchestrations and arrangements by Gary Clark & Peter Gordeno, Fred Lassen (Prince of Broadway) as music director, casting by Tara Rubin Casting, with production stage manager Matt DiCarlo, and General Management by 321 Theatrical Management.





