SIMONE GREEN to Release Sophomore Album BLACK QUEEN in August

Singer-songwriter and culture-activist Simone Green is set to release her sophomore album, BLACK QUEEN, globally on streaming and download platforms via her own label, Soulistic360 RPS. The six-track project draws on the strength, resilience, and brilliance of Black women, and Green has described it as a declaration of confidence, culture, healing, and self-worth rooted in her own experience surviving breast cancer twice while building businesses and leading bands.

The empowerment-driven album will be globally released on all streaming and download platforms on August 8th, 2026, via Simone's own label, Soulistic360 RPS.

'Black Queen' (the album), was inspired by the strength, resilience, and undeniable brilliance of Black women. The 6-track project, isn't just an album—it's a declaration of confidence, culture, healing, and self-worth. 'After everything I've experienced in my own life—from surviving breast cancer twice, to building businesses, leading bands, and navigating an industry that often asks women, especially Black women, to make themselves smaller—I wanted to create a body of work that celebrates our power instead of our pain,' shares Simone Green. 'This album is a love letter to Black women who have earned every crown they wear,' she adds.

Earlier this year, the 2-time breast cancer survivor, Simone released the first single from the album, also titled 'Black Queen,' to rave reviews. The self-titled track touched and inspired listeners around the globe. Simone was able to embark on her first 'Black Queen Promotional Tour' and visited markets that included, (New York, Washington, DC, Atlanta, and of course her hometown of Chicago). The song and music video truly became an anthem and received airplay on BET Soul, BETher and BET.com, just to name a few.

As Simone readies the release of 'Black Queen,' the next offering to be released is the beautifully soulful song, 'Breathe.' Inspired by the complicated and sometimes intense relationship issues and the healing that a woman has to experience. The tune was written by Simone Green and Jeffery Dillard and was produced by Jeffery Dillard.

Ahead of the album's release, Green previously issued the title track BLACK QUEEN as a single, supporting it with a promotional tour that included stops in New York, Washington, DC, Atlanta, and her hometown of Chicago, alongside airplay on BET Soul, BETher, and BET.com. The upcoming album also includes the songs BREATHE, written by Green and Jeffery Dillard and produced by Dillard, and THE MESSAGE, with additional production from SFR, Jeffery Dillard, and Arnell Newman.

Photo Credit: Erika Bracey



Photo Credit: Erika Bracey

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