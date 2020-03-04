SHE MAKES ME LAUGH Is Celebrating International Women's Day at Caveat

Join She Makes Me Laugh as it celebrates International Women's Day with a lineup worth celebrating!

New York's best female focused comedy show is back for a special, late night edition of the show that's got everyone talking! A portion of profits will be donated to Girls, Inc.

Hosted by Laura Zabolotsky, Maria Bobila, Ashley Lara, & Michaela O'Brian. Featuring: Jenny Goerlick (TimeOut, New York Times, MTV), Wendy Steiner (Refinery29, Weird but Nice), Katie Hannigan (The Late Show, Comedy Central), Chanel Ali (Girl Code, TruTV, Just for Laughs), PJ Fine (Colorful & Bitter) and Dina Hashem (Conan, Comedy Central).

For more information visit https://www.caveat.nyc/





