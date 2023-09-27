SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Extends Off-Broadway

Sesame Street the Musical is keeping those sunny days around a little bit longer! The musical hit has extended its run through December 31st, 2023, making it a perfect holiday treat and new block of tickets are now on sale.

Presented by Rockefeller Productions, a leader in quality family entertainment with Sesame Workshop, the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street. Performances are currently running at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street) and tickets are available at Click Here

The production has received rave reviews with critics hailing it as “a playful and captivating on-ramp to a love of show business” (The New York Times), “an experience like no other “(Theatermania) and a show that offers charm and theater jokes galore!” (Theaterly).

About the Show

Join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, The Count, Gabrielle, and a whole host of Honkers, Martians, and other Sesame Street favorites as they appear onstage in their very own musical. Filled with live puppetry, iconic songs fans know and love, and new compositions by Tom Kitt, Helen Park and Nate Edmondson, this production is designed for both the young and the young-at-heart, with furry fun for fans of all ages. The show is written, directed, and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller.

About Sesame Street

Now in its 53RD season in the United States, “Sesame Street” first aired in 1969 as a simple, yet revolutionary idea that television could teach preschool aged children. With its unique whole-child approach to education and cast of lovable and furry monsters, grouches, and fairies, Sesame Street is the longest street in the world. Viewed in over 150 countries around the world, Sesame Street continues to expand globally with content production and distribution, consumer products, social impact initiatives, and more. Sesame Street has won 11 Grammys and 216 Emmys-more than any other children’s show.