Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway

This brand-new story follows The Muppets from Sesame Street as they learn what it takes to put on their very own musical.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

Sesame Street The Musical
Following last year's SOLD-OUT debut, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, The Count, Gabrielle, Oscar the Grouch, and a whole host of Honkers, Martians, and other Sesame Street favorites are bringing the biggest, brightest, furriest musical in town back to Off-Broadway!  

See footage below!

This brand-new story follows The Muppets from Sesame Street as they learn what it takes to put on their very own musical, complete with music, dancing, costumes, and plenty of theatre magic.  

Featuring classic Sesame Street songs including “C is for Cookie”, “Rubber Duckie”, “I Love Trash”, “Fuzzy and Blue”, “Sing After Me” and more; plus, brand new songs by Broadway favorites Tom Kitt and Helen Park and award-winning composer Nate Edmondson, Sesame Street the Musical creates the perfect musical experience for young and young-at-heart Sesame Street fans. 

Written & Directed by Jonathan Rockefeller and Produced by Rockefeller Productions, the award-winning team behind The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam, and Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation. 

About Sesame Workshop 

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind “Sesame Street,” the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org






