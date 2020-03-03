SESAME STREET Movie Musical Adds Chance the Rapper

Variety reports that Chance the Rapper is in talks to star in the upcoming "Sesame Street" movie-musical. Anne Hathaway stars opposite the multi-talented musician.

Bo Burnham writes songs for the film, while Jonathan Krisel directs.

The story follows the Sesame Street characters after they are mysteriously expelled from their own neighborhood, forcing them to collaborate with history show host Sally Hawthorne to prove that Sesame Street actually exists.

"Sesame Street" is home to characters like Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, Grover, Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster and Elmo. The series first aired in 1969 and hailed from Muppet creator Jim Henson.

Chance starred in "Slice," a horror comedy from A24. He will host Quibi's revival of "Punk'd." He has also been a much-beloved host on "Saturday Night Live."

See the rapper in this clip from a 2019 episode of "Sesame Street," called "T is for Theater":

Read the original story on Variety.





