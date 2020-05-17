SEGAL TALKS Week Eight to Feature Richard Foreman and More

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center has announced the eighth weekly line-up of its new global series, ​SEGAL TALKS​. New York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, researchers and academics will talk daily for one hour with Segal Center's director, ​Frank Hentschker​, about life and art in the ​Time of Corona ​and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new ​Weltzustand-​ ​the State of the World.

The newly introduced ad-free ​SEGAL TALKS​ will be live-streamed in English on ​HowlRound Theatre Commons​ and on the ​Segal Center Facebook​. All the previous SEGAL TALKS will be found on ​HowlRound​, the ​Segal Center Facebook​, and the ​Segal Center YouTube Channel​. The Segal Theatre Center will raise money for theatre artists and companies. This program is in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson College.

SEGAL TALKS WEEK 8 SCHEDULE:

MONDAY, MAY 18, 2020

12 noon EDT

Maria Tri Sulistyani

Join them for an update on the situation for theatre artists in Indonesia.

Founded Papermoon Puppet Theatre that's based in Yogyakarta-Indonesia in 2006 with no educational background of puppetry, makes puppetry becomes a never-ending experimental journey for her. Ria who graduated with Social and Political Science degree, becomes co- Artistic directors with her husband, Iwan Effendi. Papermoon made performances, visual arts projects, and facilitated workshops with wide-range age of audiences, and also initiated independent International Biennial Puppet Festival called PESTA BONEKA since 2008. The company has traveled to United States of America - Netherlands, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, UK, Scotland, Germany, Myanmar, Pakistan, Taiwan, Philippines and Thailand.

TUESDAY, MAY 19, 2020

12 noon EDT

Pamela Villoresi

with Elisabeth Hayes and Leoluca Orlando, the Mayor of Palermo

Join them for an update on the situation for theatre artists in Italy.

Pamela Villoresi, an Italian actress and director, is the artistic director of Teatro Biondo in Palermo, Sicily. Born to a German mother in Prato, next to Rome, she has performed in more than 60 productions and in five languages alongside some of the most renowned Italian actors under the direction of Giorgio Strehler, Nino Manfredi, Vittorio Gassman and others. Next to her extensive work in Italian television Villoresi enjoys a substantial film career. She appeared in over 40 films by Miklos Jancsó, Marco Bellocchio, the Taviani brothers and as well in the films of Paolo Sorrentin; whose film La grande bellezza (The Great Beauty) won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Film in 2014. Villoresi, who teaches poetry and performance, has created over 20 poetry recitals and participated in five musical productions. She created and curated multiple festivals, included "Divinamente Roma" and "Divinamente New York".​ Teatro Biondo engages with the refugee community in Palermo and produces daily programming during the Covit-19 crisis. Villorese will be joined by Elisabeth Hayes and the Mayor of Palermo, Leoluca Orlando.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20, 2020

12 noon EDT

Richard Foreman

Join them for an update on the situation for theatre artists in the US.

Richard Foreman has written, directed and designed over fifty of his own plays both in New York City and abroad. Five of his plays have received "OBIE" awards as best play of the year-and he has received five other "OBIE'S" for directing and for 'sustained achievement'. He has received the annual Literature award from the American Academy and Institute of Arts and Letters, a "Lifetime Achievement in the Theater" award from the National Endowment for the Arts, the PEN Club Master American Dramatist Award, a MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship, and in 2004 was elected officer of the Order of Arts and Letters of France. His archives and work materials have recently been acquired by the Bobst Library at NYU.

Foreman is the founder and artistic director of the non-profit Ontological-Hysteric Theater (1968-present). Since the early seventies his work and company have been funded by the NEA, NYSCA, as well as many other foundations and private individuals. In the early 1980s a branch of the theater was established in Paris and funded by the French government. The theater is currently located in the historic St. Mark's Church-in-the-Bowery in New York City's East Village neighborhood, and serves as a home to Foreman's annual productions as well as to other local and international artists.

THURSDAY, MAY 21, 2020

12 noon EDT

Thomas Oberender

Join them for an update on the situation for theatre artists in Germany.

Thomas Oberender, born in 1966 in Jena, is an author and curator. Since 2011 he has been the Artistic and Managing Director of Berliner Festspiele / Gropiusbau. He was the founder of several new formats for perfomance, literature and cultural programmes, and created time based exhibitions. From 2006-2011 he was Director of Drama at the Salzburg Festival. He has written essays, theater plays and literature reviews and is currently working as Artistic Director of the transmedial programme «Immersion», that also opens planetariums as spaces for artists of the digital age.

FRIDAY, MAY 22, 2020

12 noon EDT

Phillip Howze & Jordana De La Cruz

Join them for an update on the situation for theatre artists in the US.

Phillip Howze is a writer and theater maker whose work includes SELF PORTRAITS (BRIC-Arts Media) and FRONTIERES SANS FRONTIERES (Bushwick Starr). He is a Lucas Artist Fellow at Montalvo Arts Center and a Resident Writer at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3. He was recently named the Lecturer in Playwriting at Harvard University's new Theater, Dance & Media program.

Jordana De La Cruz is an Afro-Latina director, curator, and creative producer. She collaborates with active participants across multiple generations to examine and dismantle the stigmas that hold society captive. She creates performances, gatherings, and public programs sparking cross-cultural dialogue, empowering individuality, and expanding the concept of community with theatrical responses, workshops, and interdisciplinary conversations. Her work continually questions what it means to be free and, more urgently, how we help each other achieve this freedom. In 2015, she was instrumental in the creation of Public Programs at Park Avenue Armory and has continued to cultivate affordable, community-focused art and dialogue through 2018. She has previously directed and produced with JACK, La Mama, The Flea Theater, IATI Theater, INTAR Theatre, The Story Pirates, and Young Jean Lee Theater Company, among others.

