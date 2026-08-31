SECRETS & LIES to Bring Transit-Themed Storytelling to NY Transit Museum

Live storytelling series NYC's Secrets & Lies will mark spooky season with a special transit-themed edition at the New York Transit Museum in Downtown Brooklyn on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 6:00 PM.

Set within the museum's authentic 1936 decommissioned subway station, the interactive performance challenges audiences to untangle truth from chilling fiction in New York City's past. Four accomplished storytellers will take the platform to spin wild, mysterious narratives drawn from underground transit lore. While three performers will deliver completely true accounts, one will present an elaborate fabrication. Armed with scorecards, audience members must analyze the clues, test their historical instincts, and vote to unmask the liar for a chance to win exclusive walking tour tickets and prizes.

Created, produced, and hosted by licensed New York City tour guide and author Christa Avampato, NYC's Secrets & Lies blends investigative history, competitive sleuthing, and live performance. The October 22 production features a curated lineup of master storytellers, including Dr. Edith Gonzalez. Attendees will also enjoy evening access to explore the museum.

Tickets for NYC's Secrets & Lies: Transit Tales are on sale now: $15 for the general public and $10 for Transit Museum members.

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