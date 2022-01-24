SEASONS Album Featuring Desi Oakley, Mariah Rose Faith & More Released Today

Broadway Records announced today the release of Seasons. The new musical concept album is written by up-and-coming California based musical theatre writer Tyler Tafolla. The show follows six childhood friends, who within the span of six years, go through some of the milestone seasons of life. They Will Chase careers, fall in and out of relationships and transition into adulthood. With a mix of nostalgic introspection and 80's rock, Seasons answers the lifelong question of why seasons of our life must change and why change is good. The new digital album is now available wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com.

SEASONS was originally released in October of 2020 and features Desi Oakley (Waitress, Chicago), Mariah Rose Faith (Mean Girls), Adante Carter (Mean Girls) and others. The concept album has been newly mixed by Grammy Award nominee Michael J Moritz Jr. The album is produced by Michael J Moritz Jr, Tyler Tafolla and Ryan Tafolla. Seasons will be re-released with Broadway Records and Theatre Barn Records on January 28th, 2022.

SEASONS Track List:

Seasons - Dillon Klena

Sandy - Matthew Sanderson

Touch the Sky - Mariah Rose Faith

Hot and Free - Michael Restaino

Snow - Everjohn Feliciano

Just a Friend - Bethany Slomka

New Years Eve - Mariah Rose Faith, Michael Restaino, Adante Carter

Selfish - Gabby Adner

Six Years - Matthew Sanderson, Megan Kuramoto-Monroe

The Long Run - Cassie B

Paris - Dillon Klena

Glory Days - Michael Restaino

More Than This - Megan Kuramoto-Monroe

Let Me Come Home - Dillon Klena

Gold - Desi Oakley

One Step Behind - Adante Carter

Why - Matthew Sanderson, Megan Kuramoto-Monroe

Where Do I Go From Here? - Michael Pinning