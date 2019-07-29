SEA WALL/A LIFE's Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge Decorate the Hudson Theatre With Inside Out Project Artwork

Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony nominee Tom Sturridge just started previews of Sea Wall / A Life at Broadway's Hudson Theatre, and the duo recently took to 45th Street to help cover the back of the theatre with artwork from artist JR and his global art project known as the Inside Out Project. Take a peek at the process with the video below!

What's good, West 45th?! We are VERKLEMPT to have the beautiful work of @JRart and @InsideOutProj covering the back of the @hudsonbway. It was such an honor to work with these word class artists-public art is something to believe in. Come see for yourself and tag #SeaWallALife. pic.twitter.com/cW3G0faVNY - Sea Wall / A Life (@SeaWallALife) July 29, 2019

Sea Wall / A Life is a heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love. Sturridge, in his third collaboration with Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens, performs Sea Wall, an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable. Gyllenhaal continues his artistic collaboration with Olivier Award nominated playwright Nick Payne in A Life, an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love. Together, under the direction of Carrie Cracknell, Sea Wall / A Life is a must-see evening of dramatic storytelling at its best.

The creative team for Sea Wall / A Life includes Tony Award nominee Laura Jellinek (scenic design), Obie Award winner Kaye Voyce (costume design), Christopher Peterson (costume design), Olivier Award winner Guy Hoare (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Daniel Kluger (sound design), BAFTA Award winner Luke Halls (projection design) and Ivor Novello Award nominee Stuart Earl (original music).





