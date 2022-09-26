SCANDAL Star Bellamy Young Will Lead Benefit Performance of BONDED

Bellamy Young will lead a benefit performance of Bonded, streaming online and presented live in-person in October.

The play will feature a star-studded cast including Young ("Scandal," "Promised Land," "The Prodigal Son," "The Waltons," "Wrinkle in Time," "Mission Impossible:3"), Tyler Martin ("Don't Suck," "What I First Desired"), and Brian Thomas Abraham (Broadway's original cast of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," "Dracula" directed by Pulitzer Prize-winning David Auburn), and directed by esteemed Broadway director Thomas Caruso (Broadway: "Emojiland," "Groundhog Day," "Matilda")!

Performed in the heart of NYC's Theatre District, this donation suggested event will take place at Theatre Row on the iconic 42nd Street and will be live-streamed. The event is set for October 15, 2022 at 3pm.

About the Play: When Emmett faces a possible prison sentence after his second DWI offense, his estranged older sister, Nellie, flies back to her Texas hometown to discuss a potential solution. But after their shared family trauma is unearthed, their newfound bond might be the thing that destroys any possible resolution. Featuring a female character over 40 and a young queer male at varying stages in their survivor journeys, this piece dives into abuse, family dysfunction, social issues, toxic masculinity, misogyny, and religious prejudice from diverse perspectives.

