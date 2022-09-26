Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SCANDAL Star Bellamy Young Will Lead Benefit Performance of BONDED

The event is set for October 15, 2022 at 3pm.

Sep. 26, 2022  
Bellamy Young will lead a benefit performance of Bonded, streaming online and presented live in-person in October.

The play will feature a star-studded cast including Young ("Scandal," "Promised Land," "The Prodigal Son," "The Waltons," "Wrinkle in Time," "Mission Impossible:3"), Tyler Martin ("Don't Suck," "What I First Desired"), and Brian Thomas Abraham (Broadway's original cast of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," "Dracula" directed by Pulitzer Prize-winning David Auburn), and directed by esteemed Broadway director Thomas Caruso (Broadway: "Emojiland," "Groundhog Day," "Matilda")!

Performed in the heart of NYC's Theatre District, this donation suggested event will take place at Theatre Row on the iconic 42nd Street and will be live-streamed. The event is set for October 15, 2022 at 3pm.

About the Play: When Emmett faces a possible prison sentence after his second DWI offense, his estranged older sister, Nellie, flies back to her Texas hometown to discuss a potential solution. But after their shared family trauma is unearthed, their newfound bond might be the thing that destroys any possible resolution. Featuring a female character over 40 and a young queer male at varying stages in their survivor journeys, this piece dives into abuse, family dysfunction, social issues, toxic masculinity, misogyny, and religious prejudice from diverse perspectives.

Register today to watch online or for tickets if you are in the New York City area!


