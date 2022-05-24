SAB Alumni Cocktail Party To Celebrate 50 Years Of Suki Schorer, June 3

The School Of American Ballet invites alumni near and far to celebrate Suki Schorer's 50th Anniversary at SAB! Since joining the permanent faculty in 1972, Suki has touched the lives of countless young dancers, imparting her wisdom and singular understanding of Balanchine's teaching and aesthetic to generations of students. The School will honor Suki at its 2022 Workshop Performances.

SAB Alumni are welcome to get involved in a variety of ways. Those ages 21 and older are invited to an alumni cocktail party on June 3 to celebrate Suki in person. You can also make a donation in Suki's honor to a newly established Alumni Scholarship Fund.

And of course, you can attend the 2022 Workshop Performances (June 4 & 6) which will include Suki's staging of the fourth movement and finale of Symphony in C.

The School Of American Ballet (SAB) is one of the most famous classical ballet schools in the world and is the official school of George Balanchine's New York City Ballet, a leading international ballet company based at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. The school trains students from the age of six, with professional vocational ballet training for students aged 11-18.

Graduates of the school achieve employment with leading ballet companies worldwide, most notably in the United States with the New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Boston Ballet and San Francisco Ballet. According to SAB, alumni of the School of American Ballet supplies over 90% of New York City Ballet.

Some noted alumni include Maria Tallchief, Tanaquil LeClercq, Jacques d'Amboise, Jillana, Allegra Kent, Arthur Mitchell, Patricia McBride, Edwar Villella, Suzanne Farrell, Kay Mazzo, Helgi Tomasson, Fernando Bujones, Gelsey Kirkland, Heather Watts, Merrill Ashley, Jock Soto, John Clifford, Peter Boal, Kyra Nichols, Darci Kistler, Patrick Bissell, Damian Woetzel, Ethan Stiefel, Wendy Whelan and Paloma Herrara, as well as celebrities Ashlee Simpson, Macauley Culkin, Vanessa Carlson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Megan Mullally and Broadway favorites Justin Peck, Tiler Peck, Lawrence Leritz and Chita Rivera.