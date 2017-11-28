Ryan Murphy to Receive Producers Guild of America's Norman Lear Award

Variety reports that GLEE creator Ryan Murphy will be the recipient of the 2018 Norman Lear Award from the Producers Guild of America. The award will be presented to Murphy at the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards, to be held on Jan. 20 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Murphy is the winner of four Emmy Awards, two PGA Awards, and was the recipient of the PGA's 2014 Stanley Kramer Award for his work on the Emmy-winning television movie THE NORMAL HEART. His other creative credits include AMERICAN HORROR STORY, AMERICAN CRIME STORY, FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN, NIP/TUCK and SCREAM QUEENS. The next installment of AMERICAN CRIME STORY, subtitled "The Assassination of Gianni Versace' and starring Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz, and Ricky Martin, will premiere on FX in early 2018.



Producers Guild Awards Chairs Donald De Line and Amy Pascal made the announcement this morning, commenting: "Being a prolific producer is itself an achievement," they said. "But it takes a truly unique talent like Ryan Murphy to forge a producing career that touches so many different genres - from horror, to comedy, to musicals, to fact-based drama - and infuse them all with such distinctive voice and passion. In addition to his many other credits, Ryan is even a former producer of the Producers Guild Awards itself, which makes the opportunity to honor him this year even more special."

Photo Credit:RD/ Erik Kabik/ Retna Digital





