Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE Presents Summer Gala In The Hamptons

Artistic Director Ronald K. Brown and EVIDENCE, A Dance Companycontinue pursuing their decades-long exploration and understanding of the human experience in the African diaspora this summer with the company's largest annual fundraiser, On Our Toes in the Hamptons. Returning to the grounds of The Hayground School (151 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton, NY), an afternoon of specialty wines and hors d'oeuvres dancing, and special performances will be held on Sunday, August 27 from 1-5pm. Tickets, priced at $500 for general admission and $750 for VIP seating (with complimentary gift bag), can be purchased online. Round trip transportation is available on a private Hampton Jitney from a convenient midtown pick up location. Fare is $100 per person round trip and space is limited. Corporate sponsorship packages, starting at $5,000, are also available by contacting events@evidencedance.com.

Business leaders, philanthropists, and artists alike will travel to New York's favorite summer destination in support of Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, as the company's annual benefit, On Our Toes in the Hamptons, returns. Hosted by celebrity chef and television host Carla Hall (“Top Chef,” “The Chew”), the afternoon is anchored by a special performance of Grace by company members of EVIDENCE, a highlight of nearly four decades of repertory works that drive the cultural conversation about humanity through a unique blend of African dance, contemporary choreography, and spoken word. A selection of specialty wines and hors d'oeuvres are on the menu throughout the event, leading up to a grand live auction followed by music and dancing spearheaded by DJ Jon Quick. Guests are encouraged to turn out their chicest summer wardrobe looks for the afternoon of festivities.

Artistic Director Ronald K. Brown and On Our Toes in the Hamptons honorary chair Leslie Odom, Jr. (Tony Award winner Hamilton, Purlie Victorious) and the event benefit committee dedicate this year's gala event to the memory of Joyce Mullins-Jackson. A longtime supporter of EVIDENCE, Ms. Jackson was well-known throughout the Hamptons as not only a phenomenal real estate agent, but more importantly a beautiful and generous spirit.

Proceeds from On Our Toes in the Hamptons support the far-reaching operations and programs of Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE. Not only will funds raised support company dancers, staff, and guest artists through salaries and commissioning of groundbreaking new works but will also provide the finances necessary to continue taking beloved performances across the country and around the world. The company also uses money raised to continue their ever-popular dance education, through in-person and virtual community classes, as well as an annual summer dance intensive and workshop series.