Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization Collaborates With Chelsea Foy for THE SOUND OF MUSIC CRAFTING CORNER
Over the last 60 years, The Sound of Music has filled hearts, theaters, and homes with warmth, laughter and cheer. The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization has collaborated with influential fans of The Sound of Music to launch "The Sound of Music Crafting Corner," an online resource that features a variety of crafts and activities inspired by the iconic property. Through music activities and various crafts they are encouraging families to create and have fun together during this time.
This week, the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization collaborated with Chelsea Foy of Lovely Indeed to create a colorful homemade xylophone out of PVC pipe that kids can play alongside Maria and the von Trapp children as they sing "Do-Re-Mi."
The full tutorial can be found HERE.
The completed crafts can be viewed on Chelsea's Instagram page HERE.
Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd ever get to say that I'm teaming up with @rodgersandhammerstein, but here we are. ??? If you know my story, then you know that I studied music in college and was a musical theatre actor in NYC. Since I was a child, musicals have been in my blood and we have raised our kiddos in the same way. So to be here creating a project with @soundofmusic is, quite literally, a dream come true. We have been singing the songs to our children since they were born. So to celebrate one of our favorite musicals, we made a DIY xylophone (that actually plays IN TUNE!) so the kids can play along with "Do-Re-Mi." Has your family watched The Sound of Music together? There is SO much there for a family to love, absorb, and talk about. It's truly a work of art (I'm over here getting emotional about it ?!). Head to the blog for the xylophone tutorial. So long, farewell! ? #sponsored #SoundofMusic
Looking for even more activities to keep busy? Check out Studio DIY's tutorial on creating goat marionettes and a guitar out of household items or some The Sound of Music coloring sheets.
These crafts are just the beginning! NBC's smash-hit 2013 live broadcast of The Sound of Music, starring Carrie Underwood as Maria von Trapp, will stream for FREE for two days starting this Friday, May 22.
Tune in below!
