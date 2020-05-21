Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization Collaborates With Chelsea Foy for THE SOUND OF MUSIC CRAFTING CORNER

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Over the last 60 years, The Sound of Music has filled hearts, theaters, and homes with warmth, laughter and cheer. The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization has collaborated with influential fans of The Sound of Music to launch "The Sound of Music Crafting Corner," an online resource that features a variety of crafts and activities inspired by the iconic property. Through music activities and various crafts they are encouraging families to create and have fun together during this time.

This week, the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization collaborated with Chelsea Foy of Lovely Indeed to create a colorful homemade xylophone out of PVC pipe that kids can play alongside Maria and the von Trapp children as they sing "Do-Re-Mi."

The full tutorial can be found HERE.

The completed crafts can be viewed on Chelsea's Instagram page HERE.

Looking for even more activities to keep busy? Check out Studio DIY's tutorial on creating goat marionettes and a guitar out of household items or some The Sound of Music coloring sheets.

These crafts are just the beginning! NBC's smash-hit 2013 live broadcast of The Sound of Music, starring Carrie Underwood as Maria von Trapp, will stream for FREE for two days starting this Friday, May 22.

Tune in below!

