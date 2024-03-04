Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert MY FAVORITE THINGS Will Be Available to Stream in the US

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Concord Originals and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, in partnership with Kiswe, announced today that the star-studded My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert will be available to stream on-demand in North America from Sunday, March 24 through Sunday, March 31, 2024. The streaming period will commence with an interactive watch party on Sunday, March 24 at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT, allowing fans to comment and connect as they stream the critically acclaimed concert together online.

The film will include the full concert captured in London in December 2023 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and allow North American viewers to experience every performance number and segment originally performed onstage.

Directed for the screen by five-time BAFTA® winner Julia Knowles, the landmark event celebrates the historic partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, and features iconic songs from The Sound of Music, South Pacific, Oklahoma! and more, performed by stars of the stage and screen.

The concert was headlined by recent R&H leading lady Joanna Ampil (Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific); two-time Olivier Award® winner Michael Ball; television, film and stage actor Daniel Dae Kim; four-time Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman; Emmy®, two-time GRAMMY® and six-time Tony Award® winner Audra McDonald; Olivier Award® nominee Julian Ovenden; West End sensation Lucy St. Louis; Tony Award® winner Aaron Tveit; Olivier Award® nominee Marisha Wallace; and two-time Tony®, two-time Golden Globe® and Emmy Award® nominee Patrick Wilson. The concert also featured Anna-Jane Casey, Lily Kerhoas, Jonny Labey, and Jordan Shaw, along with special appearances by EGOT winners Andrew Lloyd Webber and Rita Moreno.

Completing the company were Jade Albertsen, Alex Louize Bird, Matthew Caputo, Dan Cooke, Barry Drummond, Harry Francis, Matt Gibson, Bethany Huckle, Brenda Newhouse, Emily Ann Potter, Sophie Pourret, Stephen Quildan, and Rachel Wang-Hei Lau. The celebration featured the 40-piece Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, conducted by Simon Lee, with stage direction by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli and associate choreography by Simon Hardwick.

The gala was filmed on Tuesday, December 12 at London’s newly restored Theatre Royal Drury Lane – the same venue that premiered the original West End productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific and The King and I.

Presented by The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, the concert was produced by Concord Originals, Concord Theatricals, Kilimanjaro Live/JAS Theatricals, Austin Shaw and Rob Bagshaw.

HOW TO WATCH

To learn how to live stream this concert event, click here.

To learn how to screenplay or cast the concert on your TV using AirPlay, click here.

To learn how to screenplay or cast the concert on your TV using Chromecast, click here.

BIOGRAPHIES

Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II. After long and highly distinguished careers with other collaborators, Richard Rodgers (Composer, 1902-79) and Oscar Hammerstein II (Librettist/Lyricist, 1895-1960) joined forces in 1943 to create the most successful partnership in American Musical Theatre. Prior to joining forces, Rodgers collaborated with lyricist Lorenz Hart on musical comedies that epitomized wit and sophistication (Pal Joey, On Your Toes, Babes In Arms and more), while Hammerstein brought new life to operetta and created the classic Show Boat with Jerome Kern. Oklahoma!, the first Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, introduced an integrated form that became known as “the musical play.” Their shows that followed included Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I and The Sound of Music. Collectively, the Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals have earned Tony, Oscar, GRAMMY, Emmy, Pulitzer and Olivier Awards. The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is a Concord Company, www.concord.com.

Concord Originals is the narrative content creation division for Concord, the world’s leading independent music company and licensor of stage productions. Ready access to Concord’s vast well of iconic intellectual property and award-winning Concord-represented writers, along with robust in-house production capabilities, uniquely positions the Concord Originals team to swiftly develop and produce stories that satisfy the growing demand for fresh takes on beloved content. The division’s slate is comprised of feature films, series, documentaries and podcasts, including remakes and re-imaginings of properties from Concord’s legendary artists, music and theatrical works. Upcoming projects include a multi-part docuseries about the culture-defining Stax Records for HBO, and three feature documentaries that Concord Originals co-financed: Let the Canary Sing about music icon Cyndi Lauper which premiered at Tribeca Film Festival 2023, and Shari & Lamb Chop and Pretty Ugly: The Story of the Lunachicks which both premiered at DOC NYC 2023. Concord Originals also has an active scripted slate, including a remake of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I with Temple Hill for Paramount Pictures, and a limited series adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella with Skydance TV and Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions.

Concord Theatricals is the world’s most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, plus dozens of new signings each year. Our unparalleled roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Tom Kitt, Ken Ludwig, Marlow & Moss, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anaïs Mitchell, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder and August Wilson. We are the only firm providing truly comprehensive services to the creators and producers of plays and musicals, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording and first-class production. www.concordtheatricals.com

Kiswe is an award-winning technology company that builds and powers D2C streaming platforms and events used by the biggest entertainment and sports brands. With best-in-class streaming technology and a unique partnership business model, Kiswe helps content owners maximize their revenue, build their brands, and engage every fan on every screen.

Julia Knowles (Screen Director) is a five-time BAFTA Award winner with more than 30 years’ experience producing and directing for television. She’s directed recent TV specials including “The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II,” “The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,” “The Earthshot Prize,” “Global Citizen Festival: Take Action Now” and “The Brit Awards.” TV series include “Dancing on Ice,” “The X Factor UK,” “The Greatest Dancer,” “America’s Most Musical Family,” “American Idol” and “I Can See Your Voice: UK.” She’s also directed televised concerts including “The Coronation Concert,” “Beyonce” and “Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace.”

Austin Shaw is the leading producer of live theatre capture, with award-winning productions of 42nd Street, An American in Paris, Anything Goes, From Here to Eternity, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King And I, Kinky Boots, Message in a Bottle, The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!, Titanic and Wind in the Willows. For PBS, Austin staged and filmed “Great Performances: Chess in Concert” and “Andrew Lloyd Webber Celebration” (both at Royal Albert Hall), “Andrew Lloyd Webber: Masterpiece” (Great Hall of the People in Beijing), “Swan Lake 3D” (Live from Mariinsky Theater) and “Mick Fleetwood & Friends” (London Palladium). As MD of Really Useful Films, he produced stage captures of CATS, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, By Jeeves, Jesus Christ Superstar and the Academy Award-winning feature film The Phantom of the Opera.

Rob Bagshaw is a multiple Emmy Award winner with 25+ years of international production experience. Theatre trained, Rob is now one of the leading creatives in broadcast events. He has worked for all major platforms, producing 2000+ hours with UK daytime series “The Big Breakfast” and “This Morning”; US docu-series “Breaking Pointe” and “So Cosmo”; multi-cam location series “Castaway” and “Paradise Hotel,” and award-winning global competitions “Project Runway All Stars” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” A prolific format creator and showrunner, highlights include “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader,” “Australia’s Perfect Couple,” “The Crystal Maze,” “Jim Henson’s Creature Shop Challenge” and “Top Chef Masters.” Formerly EVP, Kids & Family for Paramount Global (Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, TIME Kid of the Year, NFL Superbowl LV, The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!); EVP, Creative at Dick Clark Productions (Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, The Golden Globes, “So You Think You Can Dance”) and East Coast head of Bunim Murray Productions (“Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “Project Runway,” “The Real World”). Currently SVP, Live Events & Specials with NBCUniversal, creating content across NBCU’s portfolio including “Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas,” “Christmas at Graceland LIVE,” “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” and “Wicked.”

Photo Credit: Tristram Kenton