Rockwell Table & Stage Has Permanently Closed

Performers have taken to social media to mourn the closing of the beloved performance space.

Mar. 16, 2021  
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn that Rockwell Table & Stage has permanently closed its doors. Located in Los Feliz Village, Rockwell: Table & Stage offered a unique experience by staging live, musical performances while serving delicious cuisine with seasonal alternating menus.

Some of Rockwell Table & Stage's performances included STEPHEN KING'S 'IT' A MUSICAL PARODY, THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY OF A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN, SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Inspired By The Film, THE HAUNTING OF HOE HOUSE, as well as performances by Broadway and Cabaret stars.

Performers have taken to social media to mourn the closing of the beloved performance space.


