Rockefeller Studios Opens Props and Puppetry Studio, The Rock Shop, to Outside Organizations

Rockefeller Studios has announced that The Rock Shop, a leading props and puppet production studio with years of expertise and over 1,500 items created for a slate of international productions, is making its service available to outside organizations.



The Rock Shop is a design and build workshop that brings together artistry, creativity and practical stage and screen experience for the needs of any production, whether an intimate show or an experience for a global audience.



The company's brilliant creations can be seen in over 20 countries around the globe on stage and on screen in productions including The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Disney's Winnie the Pooh, Sesame Street the Musical, Paddington Gets in a Jam, Paddington Saves Christmas, Peter Rabbit, That Golden Girls Show and The World of Eric Carle.



The Rock Shop's “Rocketeers” are highly skilled artisans (builders, sewers, painters, sculptors, mechanics, crafters) who have honed their skills over many years. Their practical experience provides the know-how to take your project from dream to reality. As the trusted workshop of Rockefeller Studios, The Rock Shop stands by their gold standard promise: to always offer the most competitive rate without ever sacrificing the highest level of quality.



The company makes puppets (hand & rod/arm puppetry, likeness puppets, contemporary bunraku/walking puppets, walk around/body puppets, tabletop puppets, stop-motion puppets, and more); props (set props/trim props, hand props, rig props); and additional creative (prosthetics, scenic furniture/structures, costuming), and more.



Visit rockshopworkshop.com to learn more or to submit fabrication requests.