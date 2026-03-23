Robert Russell and Jessica Polsky to Hold Encore Acting Seminar in NYC in May

Robert Russell and Jessica Polsky will present an encore date for their acting seminar. On Sunday, May 17, 2026, Russell and Polsky will return to Manhattan to equip the next generation of actors with tools to navigate the global market.

The encore event will take place on Sunday, May 17, 2026, from Time: 1:00 PM - 5:30 PM (Doors open at 12:45 PM) at Studios 353,

Tickets HERE or direct via email for a 10% discount at: jessicapolskycoachingstudio@gmail.com

The industry has shifted. In 2026, the self-tape is the universal currency, and casting offices in London, Paris, and LA are looking for a specific caliber of "industry-savvy" talent. This 4.5-hour double seminar provides a rare "behind-the-curtain" look at elite casting and a "tough-love" masterclass in craft.

Phase 1: The Global Rap Session (1:00 PM - 3:00 PM)

Led by JESSICA POLSKY (Senior Agent, Dryblue Agency) Overseeing North American operations for a premiere international agency, Jessica's roster currently appears in global hits like Dune, Wednesday, Black Mirror, and Mission Impossible.

The Mission: Learn what lands a self-tape in the "Yes" pile worldwide.

The Bonus: Jessica will be collecting materials for consideration for her expanding elite roster.

Phase 2: The Acting Dissertation (3:15 PM - 5:30 PM)

Led by Robert Russell (Master Acting Coach & Industry Titan) With 30 years as a Casting Director, Russell trains actors like fighters.

The Mission: Strip away "acting" to find the "raw truth."

The Goal: Condition your performance so creative teams have no choice but to cast you.

About the Mentors

Jessica Polsky is a former Broadway artist and European network TV star turned Senior Agent. She handles the daily casting traffic for major worldwide hubs and knows exactly how the intricate mechanics of today's international casting process work.

Robert Russell is a veteran industry giant whose lineage includes the founders of the Pussycat Dolls and creators of Burlesque. He believes in "truth serum" acting-logic, authenticity, and hardcore passion.