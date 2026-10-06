Robert O'Hara Will Discuss Tennessee Williams Adaptation at Works & Process

Works & Process will present the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center: Robert O’Hara on Monday, November 2, 2026 at 7PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10128.

For more than sixty years, the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in Waterford, CT has served as the launchpad for American theater—discovering, developing, and empowering new work, new voices, and creative risk-taking. For one night only, go behind the scenes with the O’Neill’s 2026 National Playwrights Conference artist-in-residence, Robert O’Hara, and artistic director Melia Bensussen.

﻿Learn about O’Hara’s immersive Tennessee Williams experience, which weaves together the structures and characters of A Streetcar Named Desire, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Sweet Bird of Youth into one work. Before its world premiere at The Shed, hear performance excerpts and learn about the creative process in a conversation with the artists. All are invited to continue the conversation at a reception in the rotunda.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 14 Hrs 56 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on Peter B. Lewis Theater at the Guggenheim Museum Recent Articles OF ONE BLOOD Excerpts and Discussion with Brett Dean and Heather Betts Will Come to Works & Process

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