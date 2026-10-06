Robert O'Hara Will Discuss Tennessee Williams Adaptation at Works & Process
O'Hara and artistic director Melia Bensussen will share performance excerpts and discuss the creative process behind the piece heading to The Shed.
Works & Process will present the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center: Robert O’Hara on Monday, November 2, 2026 at 7PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10128.
For more than sixty years, the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in Waterford, CT has served as the launchpad for American theater—discovering, developing, and empowering new work, new voices, and creative risk-taking. For one night only, go behind the scenes with the O’Neill’s 2026 National Playwrights Conference artist-in-residence, Robert O’Hara, and artistic director Melia Bensussen.
Learn about O’Hara’s immersive Tennessee Williams experience, which weaves together the structures and characters of A Streetcar Named Desire, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Sweet Bird of Youth into one work. Before its world premiere at The Shed, hear performance excerpts and learn about the creative process in a conversation with the artists. All are invited to continue the conversation at a reception in the rotunda.
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