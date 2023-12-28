Robert Nolan, Former President of ATPAM and Manager for Cameron Mackintosh Shows, Passes Away at 69

Robert Nolan, an ATPAM Manager since 1989 and former President, died on Wednesday December 27th at Mt. Sinai West Hospital after a brief illness, surrounded by family and friends. Robert was 69 years old.

Robert began his career as personal assistant to Carol Channing and her husband Charles Lowe during tours of Hello, Dolly! and Jerry’s Girls. This led to his first show as a Company Manager: the tour of My One and Only. On Broadway, he worked on Cabaret with Joel Grey, Starlight Express, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me, A Tale of Two Cities and a long stint for Cameron Mackintosh including Oklahoma!, Putting it Together, Les Miserables, and The Phantom of the Opera. At the time of his death he was employed at 101 Productions, Ltd.

ATPAM, has been very lucky to have Robert serve the membership for more than 30 years as President (2008-‘11), Vice-President (1997-2001), Chapter Chair, on the NMAM Committee, and as a longtime Board Member. He was a mentor to an entire generation of managers, and it is because of his guidance and advice that they have gone on to have successful careers and continue his legacy to mentor the next generation.

Perhaps the managers he mentored early in their careers said it best; here are just two:

· “It’s not at all hyperbole to say that there is literally a generation of company managers and theater managers who owe at least some of their careers to the mentorship of Robert Nolan, either from working with him directly, or via his stewardship of ATPAM’s NMAM program for many years. I am one such person and I’m deeply honored to have been lucky enough to call him a colleague and friend.” - Elie Landau

· “Everyone needs a 'keep the cookies, just let me know where to donate' kinda person in their life. Robert Nolan was the pure definition of 'one of a kind.' Yet despite that individuality, he was the ultimate team player. Manager, mentor, union leader, and most importantly - a true friend. Broadway is forever indebted to him, and I'm forever grateful he was my pal.” – Gregg Arst

Robert’s love for the theater and the community runs deep. He was instrumental in establishing the ATPAM table for the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Annual Flea Market in Shubert Alley. He continued to work tirelessly behind the scenes and as a volunteer on the day of the event to help make the union’s table a success, setting fundraising records year after year.

Robert was a generous and loving man whose friendships spanned generations and geography. He kept in touch with friends, enriching the lives of everyone he knew. His storytelling, culled from a life well-lived was legendary.

Robert grew up in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, and graduated with a B.A. from West Chester College (now West Chester University) and received his Masters from Illinois State University. He is survived by his siblings Kevin Nolan (Wendy), Brian Nolan (Mary), Barbara Cross (John), and Michael Nolan (Ruth) and nieces and nephews: Elizabeth Mozzo; Charlie and Erin Nolan; Evan, Emily, and Tim Cross; and Matt and Luke Nolan. His is also survived by the legions of friends who came to know and love him.

Donations can be made in his memory to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Details of a service for Robert will be shared at a later date. May his memory be a blessing