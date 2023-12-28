Robert Nolan, Former President of ATPAM and Manager for Cameron Mackintosh Shows, Passes Away at 69

Robert began his career as personal assistant to Carol Channing and her husband Charles Lowe during tours of Hello, Dolly! and Jerry’s Girls.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning i Photo 2 Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in January
Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors Photo 3 Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/24/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/24/23

Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
Robert Nolan, Former President of ATPAM and Manager for Cameron Mackintosh Shows, Passes Away at 69

Robert Nolan, an ATPAM Manager since 1989 and former President, died on Wednesday December 27th at Mt. Sinai West Hospital after a brief illness, surrounded by family and friends. Robert was 69 years old.

 

Robert began his career as personal assistant to Carol Channing and her husband Charles Lowe during tours of Hello, Dolly! and Jerry’s Girls.  This led to his first show as a Company Manager: the tour of My One and Only.  On Broadway, he worked on Cabaret with Joel Grey, Starlight Express, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me, A Tale of Two Cities and a long stint for Cameron Mackintosh including Oklahoma!, Putting it Together, Les Miserables, and The Phantom of the Opera. At the time of his death he was employed at 101 Productions, Ltd.

 

ATPAM, has been very lucky to have Robert serve the membership for more than 30 years as President (2008-‘11), Vice-President (1997-2001), Chapter Chair, on the NMAM Committee, and as a longtime Board Member.  He was a mentor to an entire generation of managers, and it is because of his guidance and advice that they have gone on to have successful careers and continue his legacy to mentor the next generation.

 

Perhaps the managers he mentored early in their careers said it best; here are just two:

·      “It’s not at all hyperbole to say that there is literally a generation of company managers and theater managers who owe at least some of their careers to the mentorship of Robert Nolan, either from working with him directly, or via his stewardship of ATPAM’s NMAM program for many years.  I am one such person and I’m deeply honored to have been lucky enough to call him a colleague and friend.” - Elie Landau

·      “Everyone needs a 'keep the cookies, just let me know where to donate' kinda person in their life. Robert Nolan was the pure definition of 'one of a kind.' Yet despite that individuality, he was the ultimate team player. Manager, mentor, union leader, and most importantly - a true friend. Broadway is forever indebted to him, and I'm forever grateful he was my pal.” – Gregg Arst

 

Robert’s love for the theater and the community runs deep.  He was instrumental in establishing the ATPAM table for the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Annual Flea Market in Shubert Alley. He continued to work tirelessly behind the scenes and as a volunteer on the day of the event to help make the union’s table a success, setting fundraising records year after year. 

 

Robert was a generous and loving man whose friendships spanned generations and geography.  He kept in touch with friends, enriching the lives of everyone he knew. His storytelling, culled from a life well-lived was legendary.  

 

Robert grew up in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, and graduated with a B.A. from West Chester College (now West Chester University) and received his Masters from Illinois State University.  He is survived by his siblings Kevin Nolan  (Wendy), Brian Nolan (Mary), Barbara Cross (John), and Michael Nolan (Ruth) and nieces and nephews: Elizabeth Mozzo; Charlie and Erin Nolan; Evan, Emily, and Tim Cross; and Matt and Luke Nolan.  His is also survived by the legions of friends who came to know and love him.  

 

Donations can be made in his memory to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Details of a service for Robert will be shared at a later date.   May his memory be a blessing



RELATED STORIES

1
Oldest Professional Actor Mike Nussbaum Dies At Age 99 Photo
Oldest Professional Actor Mike Nussbaum Dies At Age 99

Mike Nussbaum, named the oldest professional actor in America, has died at the age of 99.

2
Theatre Director Michael Blakemore Dies at 95 Photo
Theatre Director Michael Blakemore Dies at 95

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that theatre director Michael Blakemore has died at age 95. Read his obituary here.

3
Theatre Critic Edwin Wilson Has Passed Away at 96 Photo
Theatre Critic Edwin Wilson Has Passed Away at 96

Former Wall Street Journal theatre critic and host of CUNY TV's Spotlight Edwin Wilson passed away at his home on December 2, 2023 at 96, according to an obituary in the New York Times. 

4
Broadway Actress And Americas First Black Soap Opera Star Ellen Holly Has Died Photo
Broadway Actress And America's First Black Soap Opera Star Ellen Holly Has Died

Ellen Holly, the first Black person to have a lead role in daytime television, has passed away at 92. She was a theater actress, starred on Broadway, and was a published author. Her autobiography detailed her career and her historic Black family.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 28th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 28th, 2023
Matthew Morrison to Star as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO in JapanMatthew Morrison to Star as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO in Japan
Video: Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, and the HARMONY Cast Perform 'Stars in the Night' and 'Where You Go'Video: Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, and the HARMONY Cast Perform 'Stars in the Night' and 'Where You Go'
Kennedy Center Honors Will Air Tonight, December 27Kennedy Center Honors Will Air Tonight, December 27

Videos

AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate Video
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate
Videos: Watch Kennedy Center Honors Performances Video
Videos: Watch Kennedy Center Honors Performances
Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go' Video
Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
I NEED THAT
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
& JULIET

Recommended For You