Robbie Williams to Pen the Score for Musical Adaptation of the Children's Novel THE BOY IN THE DRESS

Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail has just reported that pop singer Robbie Williams has signed on to write the music and lyrics for a stage adaptation of the best-selling children's novel The Boy in the Dress.

The Boy In The Dress is a novel by David Walliams with illustrations by Quentin Blake. It is the first book by Walliams, a television comedian best known for the show Little Britain.

The Boy in the Dress tells the story of a twelve-year-old boy who enjoys cross-dressing, and the reactions of his family and friends.

According to Baz, the show will be directed by David Goran and will be produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company.

It is currently slated for a run at Stratford in winter of 2019, with the hopes of hitting the West End sometime in 2020.

Exclusive: @robbiewilliams ( with @guyachambers )writing music & lyrics for musical adaptation of @davidwalliams best-seller #TheBoyintheDress to be directed by #GregDoran @TheRSC .Runs Stratford for Xmas 2019 with hoped for transfer to W.End 2020 pic.twitter.com/HhpMdl7cqd - Baz Bamigboye (@BazBam) May 24, 2018

Related Articles