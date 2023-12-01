Rob Rokicki to Release Final Cut Song From THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

ROB ROKICKI, the composer/lyricist behind the popular The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, is set to release the single, "Across This River," to celebrate the premiere of the Disney+ streaming series: Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Featuring the vocals of Elisa Galindez, (Real Women Have Curves: The Musical), this final cut song from the musical will be available on all streaming platforms December 20th. It is co-orchestrated by Wiley DeWeese & mixed by Micah Burgess.

Rob Rokicki is the composer/lyricist of Monstersongs and The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (book by Joe Tracz); nominated for three Drama Desk Awards, an Off-Broadway Alliance, and a Lortel Award. His work has been featured at Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, Ars Nova, Feinstein's/54 Below, & the Other Palace in London. His shows have been licensed internationally. He is represented by Kobalt Publishing. @rrokicks Spotify pre-save: Show.co/zmYo7vX