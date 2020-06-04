Rob McClure, Alex Brightman & More Raise Money for the Actor's Fund Through #Hear1Sing1 Campaign

On Friday, May 1, Harmony Helper, an app that uses patented technologies to help singers improve their performance, launched the #Hear1Sing1 campaign on social media to raise money for the Actor's Fund as many performers are in need during this crisis.

Alex Brightman, Rob McClure and Jelani Remy kicked off the campaign on May 1 and sang a chorus of their favorite Broadway song and challenged 5 followers to participate. For every individual that participates and tags Harmony Helper on social media and uses #Hear1Sing1, Harmony Helper will donate $5 per video, up to $5,000 total. All participants are encouraged to make a donation to the Actor's Fund.

To date, over 300 people have participated on social media and $1,590 has been raised. To reach its goal, Harmony Helper needs more people to participate.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You