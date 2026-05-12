Riz Ahmed-Led HAMLET Now Available to Watch at Home

Hamlet, the contemporary reimagining of the classic Shakespeare tragedy led by Riz Ahmed, is now available to rent or purchase on digital platforms such as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Prime Video. As of this writing, it currently retails at $9.99 to rent and $14.99 to purchase.

A member of a British South Asian family, the movie picks up with Hamlet as he returns to London for the funeral of his father, only for his uncle, Claudius, to announce that he’s marrying Hamlet’s just-widowed mother. After seeing his father’s ghost, who says he was murdered by Claudius, Hamlet becomes consumed by rage and revenge, and goes to violent lengths to avenge his father’s murder, questioning not only his role in the family business but his own sanity.

Directed by Aneil Karia from a screenplay by Michael Lesslie, the cast also includes Morfydd Clark as Ophelia, Joe Alwyn as Laertes, Sheeba Chaddha as Gertrude, Art Malik as Claudius, and Timothy Spall as Polonius. The movie premiered last year at the 52nd Telluride Film Festival. Watch a clip from the film, and check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview with Ahmed here.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vertical

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