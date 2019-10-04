Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show Returns To Radio City Music Hall

Irish dance phenomenon Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show will perform at Radio City Music Hall for the first time in 10 years for a limited engagement Tuesday, March 10 through Sunday, March 15, 2020 for eight performances. Tickets for the international Irish dance phenomenon will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, October 11 at 10:00AM ET.

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is Riverdance, as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance-beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again.

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show has been designed by lead designer Peter Canning, featuring a Set by Alan Farquharson, Lighting by Andrew Voller and Video by Cosmo AV along with Costumes by Joan Bergin and Sound by Michael O'Gorman.

Riverdance began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Moya Doherty. This electrifying and innovative seven-minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show by Producer Moya Doherty, Composer Bill Whelan and Director John McColgan. With its fusion of Irish and International music and dance, the show broke all box office records during its world première run in Dublin in early 1995. When the show transferred to London the reaction was unprecedented. There followed a hugely successful tour starting in New York in March 1996, where 8 sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall heralded the start of two decades of touring by Riverdance companies throughout North America. Since its inception, Riverdance has packed theatres throughout North America, Oceania, Asia, Europe, South Africa and South America.

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show will be at Radio City Music Hall on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 with a show at 7:30PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 with a show at 7:30PM Thursday, March 12, 2020 with a show at 7:30PM Friday, March 13, 2020 with a show at 8:00PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 with shows at 2:00PM and 8:00PM Sunday, March 15, 2020 with shows at 2:00PM and 7:00PM

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 11 at 10:00AM ET. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, October 7 at 10:00AM ET through Thursday, October 10 at 10:00PM ET. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com at 1-866-858-0008 or the Ticketmaster Box Office at the Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden, and Beacon Theatre box offices. Tickets starting at $35. Box Office hours are Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Service charges apply to telephone, internet and box office pick- up orders. For group sales, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599.

For more information on Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour visit www.riverdance.com.





