Ripple Effect Artists & WPKN Present DAWN SPEAKS
Once again Ripple Effect Artists brings powerful art immersed in social justice. Ripple Effect has partnered with WPKN.org radio allowing them to "broadcast" quality works to audiences.
This weekend brings Ripple Effect Artists & WPKN present DAWN SPEAKS; 2:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, June 11 (https://wpkn.org/)
DAWN SPEAKS, in her motivating SPOKEN WORD slam, about what it is to be a black woman in the United States. Interviews with Advocacy groups to precede and follow the spoken-word event. Program is as follows:
1:50 EST for an interview with Center for the Study of White American Culture
2:00 EST Dawn Speaks - Spoken Word
2:45 EST for an interview with Got To Stop Think Tank
Previous radio shows presented by Ripple Effect include THE WAR OF THE WORLDS and JOHNNY GOT HIS GUN
