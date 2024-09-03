Richard Tucker Music Foundation Announces 2024 Gala At Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Richard Tucker Music Foundation will present its annual Gala on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Tickets will go on sale Monday, September 9.

Bringing together a star-studded roster of previous Richard Tucker Award Winners, Grant Recipients, and special guests, this year's concert will feature mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton (2015 Richard Tucker Award, 2012 Richard Tucker Career Grant), mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe (1999 Richard Tucker Award, 1997 Richard Tucker Career Grant), mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges (2016 Richard Tucker Career Grant, 2012 Sara Tucker Study Grant), tenor Stephen Costello (2009 Richard Tucker Award, 2007 Richard Tucker Career Grant), tenor Michael Fabiano (2014 Richard Tucker Award, 2007 Sara Tucker Study Grant), bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green (2014 Richard Tucker Career Grant, 2011 Sara Tucker Study Grant), baritone Quinn Kelsey (2006 Richard Tucker, Career Grant, 2004 Sara Tucker Study Grant), and soprano Rachel Willis-Sørensen (2014 Richard Tucker Career Grant, 2010 Sara Tucker Study Grant).

Additionally, international tenor stars Xabier Anduaga and Michael Spyres make rare New York appearances at this event.

Returning to accompany these singers are acclaimed pianists Bryan Wagorn and Howard Watkins who joined the Foundation for the 2023 Gala.

Program of operatic favorites spanning the repertoire to be announced.

A Gala fundraising dinner with the artists will follow the concert.

The Richard Tucker Music Foundation's 2024 Gala is a fundraiser to directly support the foundation's award and grant programs, and to continue Richard Tucker's legacy of advancing the careers of talented young American opera singers and bringing opera to the community.

Program Information

2024 Richard Tucker Gala

Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Tickets: On sale Monday, September 9; starting at $50

Link: https://richardtucker.org/events/

Tickets

Tickets to the concert-only and full Gala evening will be on sale starting Monday, September 9 through the Richard Tucker Foundation by calling 212-757-2218 (Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET). Concert-only tickets will be on sale starting Monday, September 9 at carnegiehall.org, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or by visiting the Box Office at 57th and 7th.

Performers

Xabier Anduaga, tenor, special guest

Jamie Barton, mezzo-soprano, 2015 Richard Tucker Award, 2012 Richard Tucker Career Grant

Stephanie Blythe, mezzo-soprano, 1999 Richard Tucker Award, 1997 Richard Tucker Career Grant

J'Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano, 2016 Richard Tucker Career Grant, 2012 Sara Tucker Study Grant

Stephen Costello, tenor, 2009 Richard Tucker Award, 2007 Richard Tucker Career Grant

Michael Fabiano, tenor, 2014 Richard Tucker Award, 2007 Sara Tucker Study Grant

Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone, 2014 Richard Tucker Career Grant, 2011 Sara Tucker Study Grant

Quinn Kelsey, baritone, 2006 Richard Tucker Career Grant, 2004 Sara Tucker Study Grant

Michael Spyres, tenor, special guest

Rachel Willis-Sørensen, soprano, 2014 Richard Tucker Career Grant, 2010 Sara Tucker Study Grant

Bryan Wagorn, piano

Howard Watkins, piano

The concert will last approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.