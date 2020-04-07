Richard Skipper to Interview Linda Purl on Facebook Live

Monday, April 13 at 5 pm EST, Richard Skipper interviews Linda Purl for an intimate chat on how the virus has affected her, and on her advice to her many fans. Plus, they'll be responding to your comments and questions. Imagine "Inside the Actor's Studio," but with Skipper's own personal style.

Linda Purl is an American actress and singer, known for her roles as Sheila Munroe in the 1982 horror film Visiting Hours, Pam Beesley's mother Helene in The Office, and Ben Matlock's daughter Charlene Matlock for the first season of the television series Matlock. She is also a much sought after and respected singer.

Broadway: The Adventures of Tom Sawyer; Getting and Spending. Off-Broadway: The Baby Dance. Regional: Romeo and Juliet, The Merchant of Venice, Hedda Gabler, The Real Thing, A Glass Menagerie, The Little Foxes, A Streetcar Named Desire, The Road to Mecca with Miss Julie Harris, A Doll's House, Dinner with Friends (original production), The Year of Magical Thinking, Hippolytus, Camille, Same Time Next Year, The Miracle Worker, Little Murders, All the Way Home, Nora, Copenhagen, Beyond Therapy, Love, Loss and What I Wore, Oliver, Grease, On a Clear Day, Three Penny Opera, The King and I...at such theatres as Long Wharf, Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Old Globe, Mark Taper Forum, South Coast Repertory, Santa Fe Opera, Cleveland Playhouse, Berkshire Theatre Festival, Laguna Playhouse, The Lensic Santa Fe, Berkeley Rep, Williamstown Theatre Festival (six seasons); Theatre Princesse Grace, Monaco; Imperial Theatre, Tokyo, Japan. Partial film: Mighty Joe Young, The Walking Major; Leo and Loree; Sundays. Upcoming: Ties That Bind.

Born in Connecticut, Purl grew up in Japan, becoming the only foreigner to have trained at the Toho Geino Academy. Her studies continued at Neighborhood Playhouse and Lee Strasberg Institute. She was Founding Director of the California International Theatre Festival. Purl currently tours with her solo concerts Midnight Caravan - Celebrating the Great Ladies of the Glamorous Nightclub Era and Up Jumped Spring. Solo albums are Alone Together, Out of this World-Live Midnight Caravan and just released Up Jumped Spring. Past concert venue appearances include Lincoln Center Jazz, Feinstein's in NY, Naples Philharmonic, Catalina Jazz Club in LA, Crazy Coqs in London, Club Raye in Paris and Satin Doll in Tokyo. Visit LindaPurl.com for more info.

2020 is marking Richard Skipper's 41st year in New York (from South Carolina). He is an entertainer, raconteur, arts advocate, theater historian and promotions/marketing guru. Under the guise of Richard Skipper Celebrates..., he has conducted over 700 interviews celebrating people in the arts. Recent interviews have included Joyce Bulifant, Linda Purl, Don Most, Melissa Manchester, Lesley Ann Warren, Loretta Swit, Tippi Hedren, Rich Little, and David France, author of "How To Survive A Plague," Patty Farmer, author of "Starring the Plaza" and "Playboy Laughs." Earlier this year, he completed a very successful artist in residence at The Laurie Beechman Theater in NYC where he presented a monthly talk/variety show called Richard Skipper Celebrates produced by Russ Woolley. He closed the series to focus on his solo show. He opened his show, An Evening with Richard Skipper: From Conway to Broadway off Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre. He then took it to his hometown of Conway SC where it all began for him, The Theatre of The Republic and most recently with The American Popular Song Society. Visit RichardSkipper.com for more info





