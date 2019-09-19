Rialto Chatter: Will West End Star Jac Yarrow Bring JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT To Broadway?

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the acclaimed West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat could be gearing up for a Broadway transfer,

The Daily Mail is now reporting that negotiations for a Broadway production are well under way and that the London star of the musical, Jac Yarrow, could be poised to play the title role on NYC.

The production, which just announced an additional ten-week run on the West End this summer, could land on Broadway as soon as 2021.

Directed by Laurence Connor (School of Rock, Miss Saigon), the London production starred Sheridan Smith (Narrator), Jason Donovan (Pharaoh), Jac Yarrow (Joseph), Michael Pickering (Simeon) and Richard Carson (Reuben).

The adult cast was completed by Femi Akinfolarin, Casey Al-Shaqsy, JR Ballantyne, Lydia Bannister, Thalia Burt, Michael Cortez, Vanessa Fisher, Ahmed Hamad, Blythe Jandoo, Matt Krzan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Billy Mitchell, Georgina Parkinson, Emily Ann Potter, Matthew Rowland, Harriet Samuel-Grey, Carl Spencer, Joshua Steel, Hannah Taylor and Jack Wilcox.





