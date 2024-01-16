Rialto Chatter: Will Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Arrive on Broadway in 2024?

As BroadwayWorld reported in August, Peter Morgan's new play, Patriots, which ran in London's West End last year, has been eying a transfer to eyeing Broadway and it might be another step closer. An Equity casting notice calling for understudies notes that the play will open on Broadway in 2024.

An official announcement has not yet been made.

Patriots had its world premiere at the Almeida Theatre in London in July 2022, and played a limited run to 20 August, before transferring to the Noël Coward Theatre in the West End in May 2023.

Patriots is a play by Peter Morgan which follows the life of billionaire Russian businessman Boris Berezovsky through the decline of the Soviet Union and the rise of the Russian oligarchs. The London cast included Tom Hollander, Will Keen, Luke Thallon, Matt Concannon, Ronald Guttman, Sean Kingsley, Paul Kynman, and Jessica Temple.