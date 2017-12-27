Rialto Chatter: Will Audra McDonald be the Next Dolly?

In his recent guest appearance on 77 WABC Radio Podcast, Michael Reidel has teased the possibility of a glamorous new Dolly Levi poised to stroll the passerelle following Bernadette Peters. Reidel says there are 'rumblings' that Audra McDonald is topping the list of choices. Could she be the next to come back where she belongs?

HELLY, DOLLY! features a book by Michael Stewart's and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman. The revival is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and is playing Broadway's legendary Shubert Theatre.

Bette Midler currently stars as Dolly through January 14th.

Audra McDonald, a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winner, is one of Broadway's biggest stars and holds the record for Tony-winning performances, including the 2014 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Play for her portrayal in 'LADY DAY'. She has also appeared on Broadway in THE GERSHWINS' PORGY AND BESS, 110 IN THE SHADE, A RAISIN IN THE SUN, HENRY IV, MARIE CHRISTINE, RAGTIME, MASTER CLASS, SOMETHING WONDERFUL, CAROUSEL and THE SECRET GARDEN.



This production, the first new production of Hello, Dolly! to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, pays tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

Hello, Dolly! is the most coveted ticket of the year, with audiences rushing to see the "historic event" (Rolling Stone) that has left "tears on the cheeks of critics" (The Washington Post). In addition to Tonys for Best Musical Revival and Ms. Midler's for Best Actress in a Musical, the production received Tony Awards for Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Gavin Creel) and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Santo Loquasto) and has set an unparalleled string of box office records, holding the record for the largest pre-performance advance sale in Broadway history, and breaking the Shubert Theatre box office record and The Shubert Organization record over and over and over and over again.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

