Rialto Chatter: Is George C. Wolfe's BLACK ORPHEUS Headed to Broadway?
A new musical stage adaptation of Black Orpheus directed by multi Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe could be headed to Broadway!
According to a new report, the musical had a successful reading in New York City this week in front of reps from national nonprofits eager to host the show's out of town tryout.
The show features a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (Ragtime, Anastasia) and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead (High Society), with choreography from Camille Brown (Once on this Island). Stephen Byrd will produce.
The score includes many of the legendary Antonio Carlos Jobim themes from the motion picture.
Originally based on the play Orfeu de Conceição by the great Moraes, Black Orpheus resets the classic Greek love story of Eurydice and Orfeu against the back drop of a Rio de Janeiro favela during Carnival. Equal parts celebratory, erotic, haunting and tragic, Black Orpheus became an instant classic, winning the Cannes Palme d'Or and the 1959 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and introduced the world to Bossa Nova.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Neil Meron will produce a film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's 2008 musical 13 for Netflix. Now, Meron has t... (read more)
Garrett Clayton, Daisy Eagan and Catherine Wadkins To Star in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC in Los Angeles This May
The beloved musical A Little Night Music is getting a new Los Angeles production with an eye-catching cast, including Tony Award winner, Daisy Eagan, ... (read more)
Broadway-Bound THE MUSIC MAN Will Hold Open Call for Winthrop Paroo
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Music Man is coming back to Broadway this fall, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The production, dir... (read more)
Audra McDonald and Bobby Cannavale To Star In A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at Williamstown Theater Festival
Five-time Tony Award-winner, Audra McDonald, will star opposite Bobby Cannavale in a revival of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire at Willia... (read more)
SIX Announces Sixty Rush and Lottery Tickets For Every Preview Performance
Performances of SIX begin Thursday, February 13 and producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Kevin McCollum announced today a new i... (read more)
Marina Pires Will Make Broadway Debut as Jasmine ALADDIN; Ainsley Melham and Rodney Ingram Will Return!
Disney's Aladdin has announced new principal cast members ahead of the company's sixth anniversary. Ainsley Melham, star of the original Australian pr... (read more)