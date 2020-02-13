Rialto Chatter: Is George C. Wolfe's BLACK ORPHEUS Headed to Broadway?

A new musical stage adaptation of Black Orpheus directed by multi Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe could be headed to Broadway!

According to a new report, the musical had a successful reading in New York City this week in front of reps from national nonprofits eager to host the show's out of town tryout.

The show features a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (Ragtime, Anastasia) and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead (High Society), with choreography from Camille Brown (Once on this Island). Stephen Byrd will produce.

The score includes many of the legendary Antonio Carlos Jobim themes from the motion picture.

Originally based on the play Orfeu de Conceição by the great Moraes, Black Orpheus resets the classic Greek love story of Eurydice and Orfeu against the back drop of a Rio de Janeiro favela during Carnival. Equal parts celebratory, erotic, haunting and tragic, Black Orpheus became an instant classic, winning the Cannes Palme d'Or and the 1959 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and introduced the world to Bossa Nova.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You