Rialto Chatter: Is Daniel Fish's Reimagined OKLAHOMA! Headed to the West End?

Does the Broadway revival of Oklahoma! have its sights set on the West End?

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail, the reimagined production is currently scouting theatres for a potential transfer.

While the current Broadway production is on a thrust stage, Baz says that director Daniel Fish is willing to shift the West End production to a proscenium if need be.

The Tony Award-winning revival of Oklahoma! is currently playing at the Circle in the Square Theatre on Broadway.

Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America.

The cast features Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Damon Daunno as Curly, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord and Will Mann as Mike. Gabrielle Hamilton performs the Dream Ballet.

Oklahoma! won the Tony Award for Revival of a Musical, as well as Ali Stroker for Featured Actress in a Musical.





