OKLAHOMA!
Click Here for More Articles on OKLAHOMA!

Rialto Chatter: Is Daniel Fish's Reimagined OKLAHOMA! Headed to the West End?

Aug. 3, 2019  

Does the Broadway revival of Oklahoma! have its sights set on the West End?

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail, the reimagined production is currently scouting theatres for a potential transfer.

While the current Broadway production is on a thrust stage, Baz says that director Daniel Fish is willing to shift the West End production to a proscenium if need be.

The Tony Award-winning revival of Oklahoma! is currently playing at the Circle in the Square Theatre on Broadway.

Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America.

The cast features Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Damon Daunno as Curly, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord and Will Mann as Mike. Gabrielle Hamilton performs the Dream Ballet.

Oklahoma! won the Tony Award for Revival of a Musical, as well as Ali Stroker for Featured Actress in a Musical.

buy tickets


Related Articles

From This Author Stephanie Wild



  • Rialto Chatter: Is Daniel Fish's Reimagined OKLAHOMA! Headed to the West End?
  • Wake Up With BWW 8/2: SIX Will Come to Broadway, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 8/1: Broadway Mourns Hal Prince, and More
  • Wake Up With BWW 7/31: Casting Announced For THE ROSE TATTOO Starring Marisa Tomei, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 7/30: Gabrielle Carrubba Takes Over For Zoe in DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HADESTOWN Eliminates Rush Tickets, and More!
  • Leading Ladies Picture Book, A IS FOR AUDRA, Will Be Released This Fall

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup