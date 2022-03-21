Rhonda Hansome To Be Featured at 'Ladies Night Comedy Show' at Comedy in Harlem This Weekend

Actor / comedian Rhonda "Passion" Hansome, (SiriusXM "John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything") will be among the performers featured at the "Ladies Night Comedy Show" a live Women's History Month comedy showcase on Saturday, March 26, 2022 @ Comedy In Harlem in Manhattan. Rhonda will be joined at the 7:00pm show (doors @ 6pm) by host Nicky Sunshine (The Nick Cannon Show) and fellow comics Shatara Curry (Apollo Comedy Club), Peaches Rodriguez ("The Latin Heavy Hitters of Comedy" film), Vicky Kuperman (Live From.Gotham) and Meshelle (Nickelodeon's "Search For Funniest Mom In America").

Comedy in Harlem - Harlem's new home for stand up comedy.- is located at 508 E. 117th Street (east of Pleasant Ave.) Admission is $20.00 with food & beverages available for purchase. The venue adheres to current COVID safety guidelines. Ages 16 & over and for reservations and further information go to www.comedyinharlem.com/ or call 347-766-3001.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Hansome has appeared on numerous TV shows including Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at the Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the comedy opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters. and was a featured and headline performer in the 2021 Black Women In Comedy Festival in New York.

Rhonda is also an award-winning off-Broadway director with over thirty-five production credits at venues located throughout the metropolitan area. While under quarantine Hansome - along with community activist / wordstylist Joan Reinmuth - created the "observational comedy think tank" podcast "Lo & Behold" made several online appearances and later presented her solo show "Lie Baby Lie" as part of the City Artists Corps at the Gene Frankel Theatre in October 2021. The event is sponsored by 108 Soul - the popular online R&B and classic hip-hop music platform featuring hits from yesterday, today and the future. Comedy In Harlem - NYC's only Black owned comedy club - can be reached by taking the #6 subway to 116th Street in Manhattan and the M116 crosstown bus or the M15 bus on First Avenue. Parking is available at the adjacent East River Plaza shopping center.

For additional information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to: www.rhondahansome.com or connect with her on Facebook@Rhonda Hansome Comedy , Twitter @RhondaHansome or Instagram @rhondafull

